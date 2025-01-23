EASY FEEDBACK DIALOG
-
SamuelAdomYG
Please provide a simple and straight forward dialog for feedbacks to be sent. I had to go back and forth through signups etc to get here. At a point I almost gave up; despite being a developer and tech savvy; so how much more someone pass tech savvy, they would just give up. I think Egde has the quick feedback button on the browser. Kindly provide a similar one to enable us send feedbacks more easily.
-
@SamuelAdomYG Please, do not use CAPS in topic's titles.
-
@SamuelAdomYG Please post such feature requests at https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests