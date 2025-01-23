I noticed something recently when setting a custom accent color for the app when on Android that I'm not a big fan of. I follow the system theme so it automatically switches between light mode and dark mode. I set a custom accent color that looks good for light mode but in dark theme it makes the bottom navigation bar look like it's stuck in light mode.

Its likely this is a bug because it's only like this when I'm using a tab and it looks like it's in dark theme when in settings. Either way if the app let me set a separate accent color for light and dark theme I could get around this problem