I'm a fan of Google Keep; I use it on my phone and desktop and am not interested in alternatives to that. What I am looking for is an alternative browser extension that will let me save content to a note. The official extension is buggy in a lot of browsers and doesn't seem to work at all in Vivaldi (gives me a Sign In button but nothing happens when I click it.)

ETA that I tried to include a link to the existing official extension, but the forum will not let me post - it keeps telling me that my post has been flagged as spam. The extension I'm referring to is listed as Google Keep Chrome Extension in the store, and has the official created by Google flag.