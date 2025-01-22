hello community, hello devs,

1st things 1st: great job overall !

2nd: I use the biult-in calender to get organized. I realized, that in order to navigate in time I have to press an arrow button to jump from one to another month (in month view), from week to the next (or precedeing) in the week view and same for the day view.

I think it would make a great feature to make it scrollable, so that I can scroll vertically in the month view, and horizontally in the week and day view.

It could be coded to snap-in to the next month/day/week or just without snapping-in. This could be the users choice.

I know that words scrolling and navigating together are somewhat provocing since it is also a feature that people ask to implement for regular internet browsing. so this might be another reason to get the hands dirty with it, or not?

kind regards !!