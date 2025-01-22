Fedora KDE to Hyprland decryption problem
Hi, absolutely love Vivaldi. Permanently switched from Chrome about three years ago and have never looked back. Anyway, I recently switched to Linux, specifically Fedora Workstation 41 KDE, and later added Hyprland. My issue is that whenever I'm on Hyprland, Vivaldi is unable to decrypt the keys causing me to lose all my data, and me having to sign in to everything all over again. From my understanding, it seems like when in Hyprland, Vivaldi is unable to access or find keys, which I'm pretty sure are stored in KWallet. This never happens the other way around though, only on Hyprland's side. Hopefully, I explained this well enough, appreciate any help on this.
I installed Vivaldi via the rpm package, if that means anything.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@BlueCrystaleye Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Chromium-based browsers on Linux use a key stored in your system keyring as part of the encryption of data like passwords and cookies.
The keyring is different depending on your distro/WM.
A trick I've heard some use is to edit the actual key in the keystore, and make it the same. The key should be obvious, it's called something like "Chrome" or "Chromium".
How you actually do this you have to search for, as I'm on Windoze so I don't have that problem. A quick search found me:
https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/GNOME/Keyring
https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/KDE_Wallet
BlueCrystaleye
@Pathduck Hi, sorry for the late response, it was late when I posted this lol.
The weird thing is when I check in KWallet, I have BOTH a Chrome and Chromium key. I'm not sure if Brave has something to do this as I also have it installed, but it seems to have it's own key called Brave.
As for the link you gave me, I assume this is what I need to do? I'm not using GNOME, so I don't have Keyring. I use KDE, so I have KWallet.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@BlueCrystaleye I don't know, I don't use Linux. I just gave you some starter pointers
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@BlueCrystaleye Maybe try running KDEWallet as a service on startup within your Hyprland config. This will run it in the background but will prompt you to unlock it. The issue will be that the key cannot be accessed as the service isn’t running and hasn’t been unlocked.
@OrbitalMartian I'll try that, and see
@OrbitalMartian I'm not sure if it's an issue with starting up or not, as Brave actually asks for a password in order to unlock the wallet. I did do what you said and manually opened it, but Vivaldi still couldn't do it.
Okay, so running "vivaldi --password-store=kwallet5" seems to fix the issue.
Now, I want to do this without having to use the terminal. Where does vivaldi store its desktop config? You know, the file that lets you launch it from your apps list on KDE (which also works on Hyprland).
Okay, I fixed the issue. I edited the .desktop file for Vivaldi and next to
Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --password-store=kwallet5 %U
If the file is not in this location, then in the terminal you can use
locate vivaldi-stable.desktop (or vivaldi-snapshot) and it will output the location.
Thanks for the help guys!