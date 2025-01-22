@BlueCrystaleye Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

Chromium-based browsers on Linux use a key stored in your system keyring as part of the encryption of data like passwords and cookies.

The keyring is different depending on your distro/WM.

A trick I've heard some use is to edit the actual key in the keystore, and make it the same. The key should be obvious, it's called something like "Chrome" or "Chromium".

How you actually do this you have to search for, as I'm on Windoze so I don't have that problem. A quick search found me:

https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/GNOME/Keyring

https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/KDE_Wallet