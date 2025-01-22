Hi,

As you may all know, Linux has this feature, love it or hate it, where the click of the middle mouse button pastes whatever is in the clipboard. I have run into an issue where that feature makes some sites unusable. I am a teacher and a researcher and am using my PC with many whiteboarding applications like Scrintal and Affine (I assume Miro and other similar apps would have the same problem) where the middle click is used to pan the board. Needless to say, every time I want to move an inch on the whiteboard, it pastes whatever I have in my clipboard. If this is not a serious usability issue, I don't know what it.

Long story short, I learned that Firefox allows to disable the middle click to paste in the browser, and I was wondering why such a simple feature is not in Vivaldi? Or rather, I would like to request this be added as soon as possible before I end up pasting all my passwords all over the board for my students to see.