Hey, so I just reinstalled Windows and set up Vivaldi again a day, but nothing’s syncing—no bookmarks, no settings, no notes, nothing.

So also installed Vivaldi on my Android, and same thing there. I’m logged into my Vivaldi account on both, but it’s like sync just wasn't happening.

Today it loaded the 2 bookmarks i have saved a few hours ago.

Any idea what going on?

Version 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Edit, in the settings sync tab shows download done.

vivaldi:sync as far as understand doesn't show any errors.