Vivaldi Webmail on Android
I'm new here and have little idea what I'm doing. I'm trying to figure out if Vivaldi Webmail is currently on Android. I see Vivaldi Mail is only available on PCs, and upon searching the forum, as recently as 10 months ago neither were available on Android, and people have been having to use other apps/plug-ins to work around this. I understand that Vivaldi uses a reputation system to allow access to their Webmail service. My concern is that, being that I only have access to my Android device, am I going to be locked out of Vivaldi's mail service without having to use a workaround? TIA!
@Ayrdanger Confused question there. Vivaldi webmail is mail that you read online in a browser, as opposed to the mail client built into the desktop browser (sometimes called M3).
Nothing stops you from accessing webmail in any browser, whether on your Android device or any other system with a browser. As long as you have an actual account, you can access it anywhere.
What is not available on Android is an actual version of M3, but M3 is not required to access webmail, nor do desktop users need an actual Vivaldi webmail account to use M3.
@sgunhouse I am indeed confused. Are any of these services akin to Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Tuta Mail, etc? Meaning: Does Vivaldi Mail, Webmail, or M3 have its own inbox, give you its own email address, etc? I'm currently in the process of phasing out Gmail and Yahoo, and would like to still have a second email address alongside my Tuta Mail.
@Ayrdanger Vivaldi webmail gives you a username@vivaldi.net email address, but due to people abusing the service you have to build up a reputation before you qualify for a webmail account. So if you're looking for something you can use right now, Vivaldi webmail is not it.
M3 is something you'd use to read your gmail or yahoo mail, if you got tired of seeing the ads when you read your mail online. Or your vivaldi.net mail.