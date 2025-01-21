@Ayrdanger Confused question there. Vivaldi webmail is mail that you read online in a browser, as opposed to the mail client built into the desktop browser (sometimes called M3).

Nothing stops you from accessing webmail in any browser, whether on your Android device or any other system with a browser. As long as you have an actual account, you can access it anywhere.

What is not available on Android is an actual version of M3, but M3 is not required to access webmail, nor do desktop users need an actual Vivaldi webmail account to use M3.