I can't open some pages with Vivaldi
Hello. I can't open some pages with Vivaldi and I have to refresh the page several times to maybe open the site. Sometimes the site opens but the page doesn't load completely. But maybe after refreshing 10 times the problem will be solved.
I tried all the ways. I upgraded Vivaldi to the latest version. I deleted all the plugins and the dark. I completely deleted Vivaldi and reinstalled it. But the problem is still there.
But with other browsers everything works fine. And all the sites open easily.
@look90 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Tell about
- Guest Profile if that works.
- use of security apps in your Windows
- use of VPN/Proxy
iqaluit Supporters
That happens to me too but I am the one who causes it.
My ad and tracker blocking is so strengthened that it breaks some webpages - when it happens I swithch browsers. I am satisfied with my adblocking configuartion so have no intention to change it. I hope your issue too is as simple as mine
I disabled all the plugins but the problem still didn't resolve.
I even installed the latest version of Vivaldi without any modification. But the problem is still there.
While this problem does not exist with other browsers.
This problem is not related to a specific site. It includes almost all websites.
When I change my internet provider, the problem is solved and Vivaldi works properly!
Why does Vivaldi have problems with this internet company but other browsers work fine?