Hello. I can't open some pages with Vivaldi and I have to refresh the page several times to maybe open the site. Sometimes the site opens but the page doesn't load completely. But maybe after refreshing 10 times the problem will be solved.

I tried all the ways. I upgraded Vivaldi to the latest version. I deleted all the plugins and the dark. I completely deleted Vivaldi and reinstalled it. But the problem is still there.

But with other browsers everything works fine. And all the sites open easily.