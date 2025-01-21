I have about a dozen tabs ready on my toolbar, but only rarely do I ever have more than one open at a time.

All the websites have their icons showing, eg the white and blue 'f' for Facebook, but one is showing the same logo as the blank page. If I hover over the tab, the website shows its title and content as normal.

Where does Vivaldi get its info to replace the 'blank page' icon with a websites own icon, please? What should I do to install an icon appropriate to the website ( its a Jeep-related website, not what you think

Thanks in advance