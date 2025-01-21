Missing icon on the toolbar
I have about a dozen tabs ready on my toolbar, but only rarely do I ever have more than one open at a time.
All the websites have their icons showing, eg the white and blue 'f' for Facebook, but one is showing the same logo as the blank page. If I hover over the tab, the website shows its title and content as normal.
Where does Vivaldi get its info to replace the 'blank page' icon with a websites own icon, please? What should I do to install an icon appropriate to the website ( its a Jeep-related website, not what you think
Thanks in advance
@Minesthechevy said in Missing icon on the toolbar:
Where does Vivaldi get its info to replace the 'blank page' icon with a websites own icon, please?
The icon is fetched from the website (called a favicon).
Such fetch is cached.
A redirect can hinder Vivaldi to display the correct one.
Sometimes broken Vivaldi Sync can show a blank page icon.
If you open the page and hit Ctrl+F5 does that work to update the icon?
Thank you for your reply - Unfortunately I have had my keyboard remapped to include French characters, so F5 is now )è(
I will search on how to temporarily restore the original function to F5, and get back to y'all if need be.
@Minesthechevy Then use Ctrl+Shift+R
@DoctorG Thanks again - the web page 'blinked' but the favicon did not appear.
I guess my ADHD will just have to get used to it.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Minesthechevy Might help understand things if you actually linked to the page in question?
@Pathduck Yes, thanks you, I do not know if other visitors see what I do - it is www.JeepKJ.com.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Minesthechevy That site does not have a valid favicon so it will always show as missing in all browsers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favicon
Thank you for confirming this.