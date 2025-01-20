I have recently downloaded Vivaldi (Ubuntu), created an account and used the search facilities. But wherever I am in Vivaldi, and find that Ctrl+P or menu/file/print will bring up a print possibility, I am offered only: 'Save to pdf'. If I click 'More options'

it presents none, and the 'Manage' button (bottom left) does nothing. Even the Help and Settings pages seem unable to find the word 'print'.

The only advice I can find refers to the print preview page but it says to use menu options which that page does not actually offer me. Reader View and using system dialogue still offer only 'Print to file'.

I cannot believe that the browser actually cannot connect to a printer - what use would it be? - so how do I do it?

Username: RogerJarvis

Error message: Print to pdf