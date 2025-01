@Ricarda said in Von VIVALDI zu BRAVE gewechselt ...:

@Ricarda said in V 6.7 | Status Info Overlay shows while Status Bar set to Hide:

The way in which the technical administration of VIVALDI is dealing with the wishes and anger of the loyal VIVALDI fans in this matter is a cheek and an insult.

It probably only took them a few seconds to distribute this bug in version update 6.7.3319.12.

And now they are supposedly unable to fix this absolutely annoying bug after many, many weeks? This is absolutely shabby and primitive ...

Dear people, - this is absolutely annoying and years of joy over a really great browser are now turning into hate and anger.

I now recommend my friends and acquaintances to look for another browser that takes its customers seriously.

Farewell | Ricarda