Hello!

I really like the Vivaldi browser, but a few days ago, my paid ChatGPT account stopped working in it. The account works perfectly fine in other browsers. I don't want to switch to a different browser, but I’ve tried several solutions and still can’t figure out why it’s not working specifically in Vivaldi!

I updated the browser, but it didn’t help.

The page doesn’t fully load, and I can’t see any conversations. If the issue were happening in all browsers, I’d blame ChatGPT itself, but the old Chrome browser handles it just fine, while Vivaldi doesn’t. It’s so strange…

Here is the screenshot. What to do? Maybe someone had the same problem?

f249a65d-b87a-4a07-9efc-3e11ecfdbbae-image.png