ChatGPT loading problem (other browsers are OK)
Hello!
I really like the Vivaldi browser, but a few days ago, my paid ChatGPT account stopped working in it. The account works perfectly fine in other browsers. I don't want to switch to a different browser, but I’ve tried several solutions and still can’t figure out why it’s not working specifically in Vivaldi!
I updated the browser, but it didn’t help.
The page doesn’t fully load, and I can’t see any conversations. If the issue were happening in all browsers, I’d blame ChatGPT itself, but the old Chrome browser handles it just fine, while Vivaldi doesn’t. It’s so strange…
Here is the screenshot. What to do? Maybe someone had the same problem?
@eolay Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG thank you! But nothing helped from this list.
@eolay Have you tried Guest Profile?
I do not see any issue with Vivaldi 7.1.3570.30 & 7.0.3495.29.
@DoctorG Oh, thank you! It seems to be working now. I managed to start the login process, but then it showed an SSO error. However, that might be related to something else.
If it works in guest mode, what exactly does that mean? Should I clear all cookies?
@eolay said in ChatGPT loading problem (other browsers are OK):
If it works in guest mode, what exactly does that mean?
Guest Profile is a profile without extensions and any settings, permissions, cookies etc.
Should I clear all cookies?
Try it.
@eolay, anyway read also
@DoctorG thank y ou! it helped!
