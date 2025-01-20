Tampermonkey Crashes
HELP!Tampermonkey in Vivaldi is unusable and keeps crashing
I am using Vivaldi (7.1.3570.33, Stable channel, 64-bit) with Tampermonkey BETA (5.4.6224), and I have also tried the regular version and V2 version. When importing settings exported from other browsers or after updating the extension, the page crashes directly and becomes unusable.
Tried to do a new profile and installing only tampermonkey there?
Do you have other extensions installed in the profile? (some might interfere).
Remove MV2 version (I'm assuming both are currently installed).
Try not to import and see if it still crash (maybe there are issues on importing from other browsers)
@Mivimcrs, you can try also to install the script you use in Tampermonkey direct as extension.
Download the script in a folder and drag it on the extension page in dev mode to install it.