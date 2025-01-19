Log into vivaldi blog mastodon account
Basically I have a vivaldi blog and it made a mastodon account (@[email protected]). I want to get into the account. Is that possible? And how does the account work? Do the blogs get posted there too?
Hi,
Go to https://blogs.vivaldi.net/ and LogIn.
Then open the top Menu
@Zalex108 no. There is a mastodon account. I wanna log into that one. After i made the blog, it made a mastodon account @[email protected] , based on my blog domain
Oh!
Ok.
Social Vivaldi is at Mastodon, but not sure whether the V Account works "outside", in the whole Mastodon itself
Other users will help better.
BTW,
You can go to https://social.vivaldi.net and LogIn there.
About the auto post from Blog to Mastodon, not sure whether would be somehow enabled.
@Zalex108 said in Log into vivaldi blog mastodon account:
not sure whether the V Account works "outside", in the whole Mastodon itself
It seems not.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Andrecon Simply go to https://social.vivaldi.net/ and log in with your account credentials. Read more about it here ☛ https://help.vivaldi.com/services/social/getting-started-with-vivaldi-social/.
About the blog connection, as far as I know you can setup a system where a link to a new blog entry gets automatically posted/advertised from your Vivaldi Social/Mastodon account.
@Andrecon said in Log into vivaldi blog mastodon account:
To clarify, this is not your Vivaldi Social (Mastodon) account. This is your Vivaldi Blog's fediverse endpoint.
https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]
From other instances:
https://mastodon.social/@[email protected]
https://mastodon.sdf.org/@[email protected]
Other Fediverse users can follow your blog through their Fediverse clients (like Mastodon etc).
It takes a while for other instances (including VS) to update the posts from others (like Vivaldi blogs).
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/social/getting-started-with-vivaldi-social/
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/vivaldi-blogs/publish-blog-posts-on-vivaldi-social/
@Andrecon, PS. with your Vivaldi account you can log in also in Pixelfed Social (Vivaldi instance, similar to Instagram, also part of the Fediverse), not only in Vivaldi Social
@Catweazle That is not correct. Vivaldi does not run a Pixelfed instance.
Yes, users can create a Pixelfed Social account, but they can't log in with their Vivaldi account.
Users on Pixelfed Social can follow users on Vivaldi Social and the other way around, but they do not share a user database for logins.
Pixelfed Social is a Fediverse instance (i.e. running ActivityPub) but has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
Example: Here's my SDF Pixelfed profile (I don't really use Social Media):
https://pixelfed.sdf.org/stian
I can log in with my SDF Pixelfed account, not my Vivaldi Account.
My SDF Pixelfed account follows my Vivaldi Social account.
My Vivaldi Social account follows my SDF Pixelfed account.
Another example, a video posted to my SDF Toobnix (PeerTube) account, followed by my Vivaldi account:
https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]/109846473764874185
That's the beauty of the Fediverse, accounts can follow others on different instances, completely decentralized. But that does not mean you can use your account from one instance to log in on another.
@Pathduck, at least I've logged in with my Vivaldi account without problems, it even imported by itself there my Avatar like in Mastodon
-
@Catweazle Oh right, I understand now. The site offers "Sign in with Mastodon" which allows you to approve the sign-in on the Vivaldi Social Mastodon instance. It allows it to read your VS profile, including your avatar, so that's where it's coming from.
It's SSO/Federated logins I guess. Like Reddit allows you to log in with your Google account etc.
So you are correct, that you can indeed log in to Pixelfed Social with your Vivaldi Social account.
But a separate user account is created on Pixelfed, and still important to be clear that Pixelfed has no relation to Vivaldi, it's a completely separate service.
If it was connected to Vivaldi in any way, you'd expect the "Select your Mastodon server" on login to actually include Vivaldi Social
@Pathduck, ah, ok, but why then only in Pixelfed Social with Vivaldi Social account?
@Catweazle I guess Pixelfed Social have implemented their own FedCM or maybe just enabled it in their Pixelfed server settings?
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/FedCM_API
There's a lot of Pixelfed servers/instances, not just Pixelfed Social:
https://pixelfed.org/servers
Pixelfed DE has the option enabled:
https://pixelfed.de/login
Not for Pixelfed ES:
https://pixelfed.es/login
So probably a setting they can enable.