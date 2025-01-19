@Catweazle That is not correct. Vivaldi does not run a Pixelfed instance.

Yes, users can create a Pixelfed Social account, but they can't log in with their Vivaldi account.

Users on Pixelfed Social can follow users on Vivaldi Social and the other way around, but they do not share a user database for logins.

Pixelfed Social is a Fediverse instance (i.e. running ActivityPub) but has nothing to do with Vivaldi.

Example: Here's my SDF Pixelfed profile (I don't really use Social Media):

https://pixelfed.sdf.org/stian

I can log in with my SDF Pixelfed account, not my Vivaldi Account.

My SDF Pixelfed account follows my Vivaldi Social account.

My Vivaldi Social account follows my SDF Pixelfed account.

Another example, a video posted to my SDF Toobnix (PeerTube) account, followed by my Vivaldi account:

https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]/109846473764874185

That's the beauty of the Fediverse, accounts can follow others on different instances, completely decentralized. But that does not mean you can use your account from one instance to log in on another.