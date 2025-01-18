Profile Shortcut To Desktop?
Where is the setting to add profile shortcut to desktop?
I am new to Vivaldi, and liking it. I was using profiles, and I found a screen, where it had the themes, avatar selection, and a toggle to add/remove profile-specific shortcut on desktop.
I can't find this again, for the life of any. Can someone point me in the right direction?
Hi,
AFAIS,
The missing Shorcut option happens depending on the installation type.
BTW,
You can create the needed shortcuts manually.
Bookmark
vivaldi://vivaldi-urls/
Go to
Profile-Internalsto find out Profile's paths/names
Read and follow:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/570272
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1bdj8pg/how_can_i_set_these_profiles_to_automatically/
Clone and modify any existing Vivaldi Shortcud and add the line
--profile-directory="Profile X"with the specific number.
