Last week, Vivaldi deleted all my history. I don't know how this happened or how I can get it back, but I've been using the browser to see if they come back. Now, Vivaldi has deleted all my tabs and the trash can doesn't give an option to reinstate them.

I've been using this browser for about 4 years, nothing like this ever happened. But if something like this keeps happening, I'm gonna have to choose another one.

I'd appreciate some help to find out what happened and how I can get my history and/or tabs back.