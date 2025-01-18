Vivaldi 7.1 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3570.30/2
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 7.1 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Happy first
@stardepp: You are quick!
@Ruarí said in Vivaldi 7.1 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3570.30/2:
Since this is an RC and not yet a release, we also recommend you backup your settings before upgrading
Thanks for the Reminder!
Thanks for fixing the appcast for macOS! The changelog was present this time in the sparkle update window.
Daily snapshots are back!
@altcode: I think you need to take all credit for that. Thanks for investigating and explaining this to me. This time I just hand edited the change into the file before we went live. Though we will change the process so that is always correct in the future.
@Ruarí Both 7.1....30/33 Up & Running.
8th updated
Interesting weekend snapshot
Had a couple Command Chains that would choose a particular search engine. Used these for right click on selected text menu. Using Stable channel update the engines were switched to DuckDuck. Easy to fix, but took me a few minutes to figure out what was going amuck
My Search Engine listing in Settings looked okay yet...
Password export it appears to work now, not much to report from my end.
I will try out DuckDuckGo, it knows my lang. and local searching output looks good.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@lfisk: are you saying that with the update to the stable version of this stream you had your search engines changed without being asked? … because that should not happen!
@Ruarí No, much stranger than that
These two Chains were switched to DuckDuck rather than what you see now. I use them by selecting text and then I have them entered in the PopUp Menu for right click on selected text.
Did you perhaps change in the snapshot version and have sync enabled?
@Ruarí I don't use Sync and I've never loaded/run Snapshots. This was the offering here (RC1) Stable channel.
Edit: I'm running Debian12 and loaded it like an Update via Synaptic.
how do i backup my vivaldi browser on macbook?
@Ruan17 said in Vivaldi 7.1 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3570.30/2:
how do i backup my vivaldi browser on macbook?
Hi,
Have a look at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-vivaldi-backup-extra-steps
Has anyone here seen the prompt to switch search engines?
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@Ruarí No but i use Ecosia, maybe that's why?