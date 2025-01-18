A site I use often is somehow having a problem and returning an ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR. I'm sure that is not Vivaldi's problem, traceroute can't reach it either.

But Vivaldi loses its footer and controls when the site fails. At least it was Vivaldi I used to try to access the site... Somehow the error message says Safari:

With the controls gone, I had to hard kill the app to escape from that screen.

Is this some rare condition where Vivaldi has not provided a custom message, and WebKit defaults to Safari code?