No escape from ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR
A site I use often is somehow having a problem and returning an ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR. I'm sure that is not Vivaldi's problem, traceroute can't reach it either.
But Vivaldi loses its footer and controls when the site fails. At least it was Vivaldi I used to try to access the site... Somehow the error message says Safari:
With the controls gone, I had to hard kill the app to escape from that screen.
Is this some rare condition where Vivaldi has not provided a custom message, and WebKit defaults to Safari code?
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
- URL |
Full URL
If not done so yet,
And despite you consider it is not Vivaldi, check about whether happens the same.
Start with the Basic iOS Troubleshooting Steps.
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.131
Happens since the target site is unreachable - sometimes...
iOS 18.1.1
iPhone SE2020
Just now it showed a proper Vivaldi footer under the error message. No idea why the difference.
I need to work on getting the site access fixed, not the strange error reporting...
The system tech fixed their cert. It works now. My Linux version syncs, and it opens in all browsers - except Vivaldi on the iPhone, which is stuck on the error message even after several hard kill and restart tests. Vivaldi on iPad works...
I think iPhone Vivaldi has a problem... Is there a "force reload" command on the iPhone, more powerful than the circular arrow or the "Reload" button?
Is there a hard kill beyond dragging the app off the double tap app summary view?
yngve Vivaldi Team
There are a number of different causes for this error code, at least in desktop versions (IOS is using the IOS/Safari SSL/TLS stack), but they are all essentially caused by the server:
Client certificate "Access denied" ; unlikely since the management of such certificates is a Usability Nightmare (TM). However this is one reason documented in the Chromium IOS code, too.
It can mean that an unspecified error happened during the connection setup: this can be using the wrong protocol version, calculating the wrong key values, etc. This could be one server in a set of mirror sites being broken.
Bottom line: This is the site's problem. They have to fix it.
