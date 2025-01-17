Context: Recently I have just joined but have notice many other including myself when posting questions, "Moderators" out of no where change, remove or edit our posts. I will admit I have learning disabilities and grammar issues but where in the rules or "Code of Conduct" does it say bad grammar should be edited by moderators?

While reading over the "Code of Conduct" it said this "It’s our aim that everyone feels welcome and can participate, regardless of their level of expertise or identity." Just in case for record here is the link Vivaldi Code of Conduct Also the image below in case you don't want to click the link with a highlight around it.



Issue #1 : After I have been edited by Moderators a couple of times now. I don't feel welcome nor do I feel I should bring my concerns here within this community as if my grammar isn't good enough. Even though it said in the rules aka "Code of Conduct" regardless of new users or expertise we should feel welcome. My point I am trying to make is unless users are posting inappropriate content we shouldn't be subjected to be so called "Moderator Edited" when we didn't break the rules.

Summary: Depending on the responses, I might consider switching browsers/communities now. I really don't want to because besides the this issue, the Vivaldi browser and app are really good. I can't even find anywhere on Vivaldi to Report Moderators for abusing power.

Question #1 : How do we report moderators?

Question #2 : If we can't report moderators where would I request this feature?