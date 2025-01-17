Solved Questions about Code of Conduct for Moderators?
Context: Recently I have just joined but have notice many other including myself when posting questions, "Moderators" out of no where change, remove or edit our posts. I will admit I have learning disabilities and grammar issues but where in the rules or "Code of Conduct" does it say bad grammar should be edited by moderators?
While reading over the "Code of Conduct" it said this "It’s our aim that everyone feels welcome and can participate, regardless of their level of expertise or identity." Just in case for record here is the link Vivaldi Code of Conduct Also the image below in case you don't want to click the link with a highlight around it.
Issue #1 : After I have been edited by Moderators a couple of times now. I don't feel welcome nor do I feel I should bring my concerns here within this community as if my grammar isn't good enough. Even though it said in the rules aka "Code of Conduct" regardless of new users or expertise we should feel welcome. My point I am trying to make is unless users are posting inappropriate content we shouldn't be subjected to be so called "Moderator Edited" when we didn't break the rules.
Summary: Depending on the responses, I might consider switching browsers/communities now. I really don't want to because besides the this issue, the Vivaldi browser and app are really good. I can't even find anywhere on Vivaldi to Report Moderators for abusing power.
Question #1 : How do we report moderators?
Question #2 : If we can't report moderators where would I request this feature?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek See https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/#:~:text=Moderators and Community Managers will take action on a case-by-case basis and at their discretion. If you have concerns about how a Moderator has dealt with a specific issue%2C contact a Vivaldi Community Manager via Chat.
NNerdyVideoGamerGeek has marked this topic as solved
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek sometimes posts are slightly edited just to help others to find or understand the request, as it happens with unclear titles.
The mod edit tag is just for awareness, albeit adding the reason reduce that chances of misunderstandings. Is not even strictly necessary as the pencil icon on posts will show who edited the post (and if you are not you, is a mod indeed).
This way you can actually also write directly to the mod and ask him/her.
Can someone point me in the direction of the "Rules for posting" or do you apply the "Code of Conduct" to it to? If it is the "Code of Conduct" only these are the so called "Don'ts" Image below.
Which after reading over my posts again I don't see any "Don'ts" I broke.
I was sent this by a moderator who I wont mention their name but so far keeps edited me. Which is why I feel the way I do because I didn't break rules. But if I understand how they put it these are the rules they go by before they decide to "Moderate". Image below.
See where I am getting confused here? This is why I feel there needs to be a change. Before I finish this up. I think I wont use the forums anymore until there is a new feature to handle "Moderators" applying there own rules. Like I said grammar shouldn't be a issue as long as I get my point across especially when I didn't break the rules that are listed on Vivaldi website about posting.
Thank you all for your time and have a good night.
Pesala Ambassador
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek It is already explained above how to contact a moderator if you disagree with their decision. Send them a chat message. If still not happy message a community administrator.
Forum and Social moderation
While the Vivaldi team aims to be present on the Vivaldi Forum and Vivaldi Social as much as possible, we rely on our dedicated group of volunteer Moderators for running the forum day-to-day.
Moderators are unpaid volunteers, not Vivaldi staff members, and we ask that you treat them with the utmost respect.
Moderators and Community Managers will take action on a case-by-case basis and at their discretion. If you have concerns about how a Moderator has dealt with a specific issue, contact a Vivaldi Community Manager via Chat.
They understand that many forum members do not use English as their first language, and newcomers will not be familiar with where to post, etc. Ambassadors will often reply with suggestions and links. Moderators can edit titles and posts at their discretion to make the question/request clearer to others, or they may move posts to the correct forum or archive duplicate topics.
If your grammar is incorrect, you may fail to get your point across. If you are new to Vivaldi you may not know that your request is already available or that a simple workaround exists.
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek said in Questions about Code of Conduct for Moderators?:
After I have been edited by Moderators a couple of times now. I don't feel welcome nor do I feel I should bring my concerns here within this community as if my grammar isn't good enough.
Disclaimer: I don't know (and have not checked) what specific edits you might be talking about.
Given the grammar issues you mentioned, it's unsurprising to me that you might feel demeaned by edits to your posts. You probably try hard, and then an edit may seem like it's still not good enough - this must be tough.
Having spent plenty of time in this community I'm sure that the moderators' intention is absolutely not to make you feel worse. They try to help, i.e. to make sure your post will more likely receive a more useful response. Not knowing what was edited, only you can tell whether or not you can reframe the edits with a more positive perspective.
I just wanted to give start the discussion i honestly wasn't trying to start a war. I appreciate everyone's time and opinions. Lets just move forward and agree to disagree. Hopefully in the future things will be different now that someone has spoken up. Have a good day and goodbye
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek, I'm sorry to hear that our moderation actions have made you feel less welcome in the Community. That's definitely not our intention.
The Vivaldi Forum is an important source of information for people trying to learn about Vivaldi and/or troubleshoot issues, so we have given moderators the right to update titles and make other minor edits to make finding relevant information easier (e.g. a spelling mistake can prevent the topic from showing in search results). But we'll use this opportunity to revise and realign our practices.