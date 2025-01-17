Recent Addition to User Data
-
I'm now seeing the folder "screen_ai" in User Data.
It's been empty until a couple of days ago when it contained 100 MB of files, which I deleted.
Could someone explain the purpose of it?
-
@AllanH Looks like some recognition library.
Chrome Screen AI library provides two on-device functionalities for Chrome and ChromeOS:
Main Content Extraction: Intelligently isolates the main content of a web page, improving its readability by stripping distracting elements (based on the accessibility tree).
Optical Character Recognition: Extracts text from image.
These functionalities are entirely on device and do not send any data to network or store on disk.
— https://source.chromium.org/chromium/chromium/src/+/main:services/screen_ai/README.md
I guess some Google experiment.