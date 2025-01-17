@3dvs

Current on the Vivaldi desktop version on Windows 11 lets you specifically order your bookmarks in a custom order and even puts them at the top with it being under your address bar below is what I would like. Below is a example.

Issues with mobile app below.

#1. The android mobile version of Vivaldi only puts them on the very bottom left. (so far I cant find how to move them to the top)

#2. When even trying to use the bottom left button it opens it up with the wrong order. Below is a image of the current list of ways you can order them

Thanks in advanced for helping and really appreciate the speedy response!

(Side note: I dont like the speed dials before or if you recommend them. I dont like them because it cuts off what I applied to identify them.)