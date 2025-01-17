Unsolved Bookmarks Bar & Order?
NerdyVideoGamerGeek
Vivaldi Android App Bookmark Customization Question?
I just quickly need to know this question.
Is there currently a way to apply bookmarks the same way as the desktop version of Vivaldi?
If not I guess I would go to request a feature and post there correct?
@NerdyVideoGamerGeek said in Vivaldi Android App Bookmark Customization Question?:
Be more specific what you want.
NerdyVideoGamerGeek
Current on the Vivaldi desktop version on Windows 11 lets you specifically order your bookmarks in a custom order and even puts them at the top with it being under your address bar below is what I would like. Below is a example.
Issues with mobile app below.
#1. The android mobile version of Vivaldi only puts them on the very bottom left. (so far I cant find how to move them to the top)
#2. When even trying to use the bottom left button it opens it up with the wrong order. Below is a image of the current list of ways you can order them
Thanks in advanced for helping and really appreciate the speedy response!
(Side note: I dont like the speed dials before or if you recommend them. I dont like them because it cuts off what I applied to identify them.)