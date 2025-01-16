Workspace tab
I am running Vivaldi for windows on my laptop. I have been using it for about 1 year. I have about 14 workspaces set up.
Vivaldi version is: 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows version is: Windows 11 23H2
My system did an update of windows this morning with the following updates:
2025-01 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5049624)
and
2025-01 .NET 8.0.12 Security Update for x64 Client (KB5050525)
When i went to use Vivaldi all of my workspaces are there; however, they are all empty. None of the tabs are there.
Has anyone else experienced this problem? Does anyone have any ideas how to get my tabs back in each?
Thanks !
Hi,
First of all, look at the Bin.
Then look at Synced Devices, from there you may open those if not in the Bin.
The look at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workspaces-after-upgrade/
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 Yeah, I feel really stupid. I have no idea what I am doing. Where is the bin?
I have the following files in snapshots:
7.0.3495.26 12/20/24
7.0.3495.27 1/9/2025
7.0.3495.29 1/16/2025
However, I don't know what to do with them.
I have a number of synced files the latest one being cated 1/7/2025
Again, I don't know what to do with it.
Sorry for being so in the clouds.
Thanks for your help!
Bin
"Reopening"
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/opening-and-closing-tabs/#:~:text=in the dialog.-,Reopening,-recently closed Tabs
For the Found folders, at Snapshots.
Reread the guide.
Everything is there.
Just peak the newest.