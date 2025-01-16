I am running Vivaldi for windows on my laptop. I have been using it for about 1 year. I have about 14 workspaces set up.

Vivaldi version is: 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows version is: Windows 11 23H2

My system did an update of windows this morning with the following updates:

2025-01 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5049624)

and

2025-01 .NET 8.0.12 Security Update for x64 Client (KB5050525)

When i went to use Vivaldi all of my workspaces are there; however, they are all empty. None of the tabs are there.

Has anyone else experienced this problem? Does anyone have any ideas how to get my tabs back in each?

Thanks !