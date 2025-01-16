Sync issues / mobile bookmark export
bigscheming
Hello,
I recently forgot my sync password and so I had to reset and lose my bookmarks and other sync data. I backed up my bookmarks from an old html file and many new ones were missing, though I noticed on mobile I still had all my old bookmarks. Sync says it's working but clearly the new bookmarks haven't made it. Am I on 2 accounts now that my desktop session had the password reset, but the phone is still signed in on the old one? Can I export my mobile bookmarks so they aren't lost when sync starts working again? Thank you very much for helping me with this.
Make a new account on mobile, login, sync and after disable sync, for safe. Then make a clean profile on desktop - log in to this new account, get data from mobile. Then make a backup on the desktop. Like that's supposed to work, no logic error?
Direct backup from mobile is possible only if you have root. And these will be bookmarks in Vivaldi's internal format, not in regular html.
bigscheming
@far4 Can you direct me to a guide for directly exporting mobile bookmarks with root? Thanks.
@bigscheming
With root, you can copy:
bookmarks
bookmarks.bak
files from Vivaldi's internal folders - as a backup. And then put it back where it belongs when you need it.
You can open this file in a text editor and see how it is organised. This file is not suitable for importing into other browsers, it can only be used in Vivaldi.
File address:
/data/data/com.vivaldi.browser/app_chrome/Default/Bookmarks
or
/data/data/com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot/app_chrome/Default/Bookmarks
bookmarks.bak - a copy with the previous state of the bookmarks file, before the last change you made.
Here are the contents of the Default folder from where I can copy these two files for backup using MiXplorer.
When you revert the files back, the browser must be stopped completely as a process - this is done in the application properties with the ‘Force stop’ button.