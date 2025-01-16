@bigscheming

With root, you can copy:

bookmarks

bookmarks.bak

files from Vivaldi's internal folders - as a backup. And then put it back where it belongs when you need it.

You can open this file in a text editor and see how it is organised. This file is not suitable for importing into other browsers, it can only be used in Vivaldi.

File address:

/data/data/com.vivaldi.browser/app_chrome/Default/Bookmarks

or

/data/data/com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot/app_chrome/Default/Bookmarks

bookmarks.bak - a copy with the previous state of the bookmarks file, before the last change you made.

Here are the contents of the Default folder from where I can copy these two files for backup using MiXplorer.

When you revert the files back, the browser must be stopped completely as a process - this is done in the application properties with the ‘Force stop’ button.