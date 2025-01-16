Choosing the right search engine – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.29
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot continue the stablization process as we close in on the 7.1 release.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Oh noes a unicyclist has tumbled into teh icy fjörd!!!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@Pathduck It's OK I made it out. I am safe. Indeed I did also consider this other image I took right now (yes I am at the airport)
Onboarding UI update (VB-112376)
Thats vague. I wanna know.
@mib2berlin: WORKSPACES - Just one last word, please - I promise! - about this issue, discussed in the previous Snappie dialog:
When I am working in a specific Workspace, I often find some links that may not be relevant to this Workspace but are, nevertheless, interesting and worth pursuing, so I would move those tabs into their proper, more appropriate Workspace, but without intending to change the workflow that I was into at the time, ie. I don't wish to interrupt my work just because I wanted to "clean up" the current Workspace.
I cannot imagine why someone would like to interrupt what they were doing and jump around to another Workspace! But that's just me, and we are all different; still, I would love to hear from someone who does want to follow their tab to a new Workspace because my - admittedly - limited imagination would appreciate enlightenment in this matter
@Ruarí This update continues to trend of no longer showing a changelog within the sparkle update window, which in this case would have been the one seen in https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/relnotes/snapshot/7.1.3570.29.html
Could this have something to do with the delta updates? Minor updates in the stable version are still working and showing a changelog from
https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/relnotes/X.Y.zzzz.w.html
@3dvs Create a new profile and you'll see the new onboarding UI.
@AltCode will try. but I dont know how older Onboarding looked like.
derDay Supporters
@AltCode
seems to be a linux (or better: non-windows) problem? I got the full changelog list at Win10 22H2
@3dvs Well, you can always compare by also creating a new profile on the stable version, where the older onboarding UI is still present.
@AltCode suppose one can always do the easier one. Help >Vivaldi welcome tour.
if only there would be a search engine that gives a good results all the time
Google is ad board right now, and most alternatives completely can't handle non-english searches, giving super poor results or none at all.
Searching via ChatGPT sounded like a stupid idea, but I actually use that often when I need an INFORMATION (that is not news-type information). Google is when I need a WEBSITE.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
The new onboarding is OK, and I like how it doesn't try to force Mail/RSS down the user's throat like the old one. A lot of new users follow through and enable Mail for their Vivaldi account, even though they have no intention of using it or even remember it was there. Then they get high CPU caused by the Mail/RSS reader...
However, I would really like it to not be such invasive full-screen as it is.
It's not good. It's like forcing the user to go through the process. And new users don't understand they can just use Ctrl+W to close the full-screen tab, which is what I do to skip the whole thing.
There's a reason most modern installer setups don't go the full-screen like they used to - it's just confusing to users and bad practice.
nutcracker
Does "help->check for updates" work for you in this version?
@nutcracker: Yes (Win10x64)
As always, thank you for the browser and the choice. I search with DuckDuckGo so hope it benefits you.
@jsosmd said in Choosing the right search engine – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.29:
I cannot imagine why someone would like to interrupt what they were doing and jump around to another Workspace!
You probably don't work in a crowded office as a programmer with dozen of requests of urgent scripts or proceures fix asked continuously.
Also, voluntarily pausing a job to enjoy your coffee watching the news, leaving the workspace/tabs you're using for work. etc
sjudenim Supporters
@Pathduck said in Choosing the right search engine – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.29:
The new onboarding is OK, and I like how it doesn't try to force Mail/RSS down the user's throat like the old one. A lot of new users follow through and enable Mail for their Vivaldi account, even though they have no intention of using it or even remember it was there. Then they get high CPU caused by the Mail/RSS reader...
However, I would really like it to not be such invasive full-screen as it is.
It's not good. It's like forcing the user to go through the process. And new users don't understand they can just use Ctrl+W to close the full-screen tab, which is what I do to skip the whole thing.
There's a reason most modern installer setups don't go the full-screen like they used to - it's just confusing to users and bad practice.
I like the looks of the new onboarding and don't find it intrusive at all. It's not really full-screen either, it's just a maximized window, the window control buttons are still visible as is my taskbar.
What I would change though is having
Workspaceson by default. I think that should be another option included in the onboarding so it can give a brief summary as to what it is
-
@Ruarí I think I may have figured out why the changelog stopped appearing in the sparkle update window for the snapshot updates.
The appcast for the snapshot stream is now using
<sparkle:fullReleaseNotesLink>, whereas before it used the similarly named
<sparkle:releaseNotesLink>. Meanwhile, as of writing this, the appcast for the stable stream still uses the latter.
Sparkle's documentation indicates that embedded release notes are only shown if a
<sparkle:releaseNotesLink>element or a
<description>element is present, hence why changelogs are still shown for the stable stream, but not the snapshot stream.