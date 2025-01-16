@mib2berlin: WORKSPACES - Just one last word, please - I promise! - about this issue, discussed in the previous Snappie dialog:

When I am working in a specific Workspace, I often find some links that may not be relevant to this Workspace but are, nevertheless, interesting and worth pursuing, so I would move those tabs into their proper, more appropriate Workspace, but without intending to change the workflow that I was into at the time, ie. I don't wish to interrupt my work just because I wanted to "clean up" the current Workspace.

I cannot imagine why someone would like to interrupt what they were doing and jump around to another Workspace! But that's just me, and we are all different; still, I would love to hear from someone who does want to follow their tab to a new Workspace because my - admittedly - limited imagination would appreciate enlightenment in this matter