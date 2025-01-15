Passwords not saved to profile
Lately I have gotten this message on a couple sites when I use the saved password to log into them. I have sync set to everything and I can't find any setting under Privacy and Security that would make the passwords only be stored locally.
Any idea what is going on here?
I believe that is the default behaviour. It saves locally if you click "No thanks" as far as I know.
@greybeard Is there some way to set a blanket 'I do want to save all passwords to my account'? Or see which passwords are saved locally and which aren't?
At this point it appears I have no ability to know if passwords I would want to be saved in my account actually are without logging into each and every one of them.
@yannickdekruif I believe this is something new, possibly from Chromium 130 (Vivaldi 7.0).
This is a stock Chromium dialog, with the text "Chrome" replaced by "Vivaldi".
Basically it's Chromium asking if the user wants to save the password in their Chrome Sync account, which in Vivaldi is obviously is replaced by Vivaldi Sync.
Problem is, passwords are already in Sync. So this is a very confusing dialog.
Worse, if user selects "Save in account" what happens (from some little test I did a while back), the password is saved in the file
Login Data for Accountinstead of the usual
Login Data. This might not make much sense for a regular user but I wonder the consequences of it.
If you please, make a screenshot of your
chrome://password-manager/settingsin Vivaldi (just paste the url into the url field).
I wonder if you have some non-standard Settings there, at least I had when I saw it happen for me.
I get the following using the url you posted.
Then if I click on Add Shortcut, I get another dialog to add an "App". Is that something we need ?
I "Cancelled" it. Didn't know it was there...
@greybeard No that's the regular one.
Then if I click on Add Shortcut, I get another dialog to add an "App". Is that something we need ?
Not at all
I suggest creating a bookmark to the url for easy access.
Actually create one to
chrome://password-manager/passwords
instead as that's the useful page. You could add it as a web panel if you do a lot of Adding passwords manually for instance. Or need a quick access.
@Pathduck Thanks for that info, that makes a lot more sense actually. I figured I might be hitting some kind of weird edge case since I haven't been able to find anything about this dialog in Vivaldi online.
I made a screenshot of the mentioned Chrome:// page, leaving out the bits with my personal declined pages. Hopefully it's of help to you.
@yannickdekruif Thanks for that, might be useful - although I can't see the option I had there before. I had one named "Move passwords into account" or similar. The only difference from mine is you have the Windows Hello stuff since I assume you're using an online MS account in your OS.
When I clicked that option, it asked for confirmation and then moved all passwords into
Login Data for Account.
I could tell because I can use a SQLite tool to see where the passwords are stored.
So I kind of freaked out, deleted both the Login Data files and restored passwords from a backup. No big deal, I keep regular backups in any case.
After that the option disappeared.
I have no good idea what's causing that dialog, so for now I suggest you just choose "No Thanks" whenever it pops up...
some kind of weird edge case
Definitely, but I'm worried this will be more common as 7.1 is released.
Just to confirm, you're on 7.0 not 7.1 right?
yannickdekruif
@Pathduck said in Passwords not saved to profile:
@yannickdekruif Thanks for that, might be useful - although I can't see the option I had there before. I had one named "Move passwords into account" or similar. The only difference from mine is you have the Windows Hello stuff since I assume you're using an online MS account in your OS.
Correct. Online MS account in W11.
I have no good idea what's causing that dialog, so for now I suggest you just choose "No Thanks" whenever it pops up...
Yeah, I'll do that from now. Going to check if the passwords are still in Sync on my phone now as well.
Just to confirm, you're on 7.0 not 7.1 right?
I'm on 7.0
Is there any point in reporting this bug somewhere? At least, from the sounds of it this could be classified as a bug.
Edit: tried a few sites on the password manager on my phone and they appear to be all there and up to date.
@yannickdekruif said in Passwords not saved to profile:
Is there any point in reporting this bug somewhere?
There's little point in reporting an official bug without accurate reproduction steps, it will just be closed as non-reproducible.
But since I'm on the Sopranos I'll try to hear internally a bit more, apparently this is pretty much new to the devs as well.
There's little point in reporting an official bug without accurate reproduction steps, it will just be closed as non-reproducible.
Fair enough. I've no idea what triggered this besides the update to 7.0. Hopefully you and the devs figure it out!
@yannickdekruif Well, at least they'll get some people on it once a ton of users complain about it
And yes, I can definitely understand the confusion for users who see it.
IMO this dialog should never be shown.