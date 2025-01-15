@yannickdekruif I believe this is something new, possibly from Chromium 130 (Vivaldi 7.0).

This is a stock Chromium dialog, with the text "Chrome" replaced by "Vivaldi".

Basically it's Chromium asking if the user wants to save the password in their Chrome Sync account, which in Vivaldi is obviously is replaced by Vivaldi Sync.

Problem is, passwords are already in Sync. So this is a very confusing dialog.

Worse, if user selects "Save in account" what happens (from some little test I did a while back), the password is saved in the file Login Data for Account instead of the usual Login Data . This might not make much sense for a regular user but I wonder the consequences of it.