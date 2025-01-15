can't import theme
currently having issues importing a theme i modified. i realized i overwrote the dark theme and wanted to quickly re-import it so that i could reset the dark theme to its defaults. however, whenever i try to import my theme (.zip contains a settings.json file and several .svg files taken from the subtle theme), nothing seems to happen. something else to note is that if i try to decompress the .zip, it throws a "header error" message. here's the .json it's exporting, if it's of any help!
{ "accentFromPage": false, "accentOnWindow": false, "accentSaturationLimit": 1, "alpha": 1, "backgroundImage": "chrome://vivaldi-data/desktop-image/0", "backgroundPosition": "stretch", "blur": 10, "buttons": { "Back": "Back.svg", "BreakMode": "BreakMode.svg", "COMMAND_23d770fd-2b16-4887-8ed7-1aafffb13789": "COMMAND_23d770fd-2b16-4887-8ed7-1aafffb13789.svg", "COMMAND_cc9f55c6-a0b6-4cd5-97a6-f7fc5845e87a": "COMMAND_cc9f55c6-a0b6-4cd5-97a6-f7fc5845e87a.svg", "CalendarStatus": "CalendarStatus.svg", "CaptureImages": "CaptureImages.svg", "Clock": "Clock.svg", "DownloadButton": "DownloadButton.svg", "Extensions": "Extensions.svg", "FastForward": "FastForward.svg", "Forward": "Forward.svg", "Home": "Home.svg", "ImagesToggle": "ImagesToggle.svg", "MailBack": "MailBack.svg", "MailCompose": "MailCompose.svg", "MailForward": "MailForward.svg", "MailMsgArchive": "MailMsgArchive.svg", "MailMsgArchiveRestore": "MailMsgArchiveRestore.svg", "MailMsgAttach": "MailMsgAttach.svg", "MailMsgDiscard": "MailMsgDiscard.svg", "MailMsgEdit": "MailMsgEdit.svg", "MailMsgFlag": "MailMsgFlag.svg", "MailMsgForward": "MailMsgForward.svg", "MailMsgLabel": "MailMsgLabel.svg", "MailMsgMove": "MailMsgMove.svg", "MailMsgReply": "MailMsgReply.svg", "MailMsgReplyToAll": "MailMsgReplyToAll.svg", "MailMsgSend": "MailMsgSend.svg", "MailMsgShowHeaders": "MailMsgShowHeaders.svg", "MailMsgSpam": "MailMsgSpam.svg", "MailMsgSpamRestore": "MailMsgSpamRestore.svg", "MailMsgStatusRead": "MailMsgStatusRead.svg", "MailMsgStatusUnread": "MailMsgStatusUnread.svg", "MailMsgTrash": "MailMsgTrash.svg", "MailMsgTrashRestore": "MailMsgTrashRestore.svg", "MailReload": "MailReload.svg", "MailRenderingMethod": "MailRenderingMethod.svg", "MailRenderingMethodText": "MailRenderingMethodText.svg", "MailStatus": "MailStatus.svg", "MailViewLayout": "MailViewLayout.svg", "MailViewThreading": "MailViewThreading.svg", "PageActions": "PageActions.svg", "PanelBookmarks": "PanelBookmarks.svg", "PanelCalendar": "PanelCalendar.svg", "PanelContacts": "PanelContacts.svg", "PanelDownloads": "PanelDownloads.svg", "PanelFeeds": "PanelFeeds.svg", "PanelHistory": "PanelHistory.svg", "PanelMail": "PanelMail.svg", "PanelNotes": "PanelNotes.svg", "PanelReadingList": "PanelReadingList.svg", "PanelSession": "PanelSession.svg", "PanelTasks": "PanelTasks.svg", "PanelToggle": "PanelToggle.svg", "PanelTranslate": "PanelTranslate.svg", "PanelWindow": "PanelWindow.svg", "ReadingList": "ReadingList.svg", "Reload": "Reload.svg", "Rewind": "Rewind.svg", "SearchField": "SearchField.svg", "Settings": "Settings.svg", "Stop": "Stop.svg", "SyncStatus": "SyncStatus.svg", "TilingToggle": "TilingToggle.svg", "UpdateButton": "UpdateButton.svg", "WorkspaceButton": "WorkspaceButton.svg" }, "colorAccentBg": "#121216", "colorBg": "#121216", "colorFg": "#c7cbdc", "colorHighlightBg": "#47bfd7", "colorWindowBg": "", "contrast": 0, "dimBlurred": false, "engineVersion": 1, "id": "40fb6226-08ba-4532-a5a7-10c7d4245f02", "name": "Burn", "preferSystemAccent": false, "radius": 5, "simpleScrollbar": true, "transparencyTabBar": true, "transparencyTabs": false, "url": "", "version": 1 }
@yppngmtt Please share your zip file.
@Pathduck not sure if there's a way to directly upload it, but here it is:
https://file.garden/ZpRi2iOun08fNEP8/forums/burn-theme.zip
@yppngmtt OK I had a look. You're correct that 7zip at least complains about the headers, but that doesn't seem to be the problem. That also happens to other themes, but they can be imported just fine, probably a bug in how Vivaldi packs the zips.
The problem seems to be this line:
"backgroundImage": "chrome://vivaldi-data/desktop-image/0",
Where does that come from, did it come from the export?
I removed the background from the JSON and recompressed, it seems to install just fine now:
https://0x0.st/8oLk.zip
You'll just have to reimport the background and try another export I guess.
@Pathduck i chose the "use desktop image" option in the editor, and i guess that's what it puts in the .json! that being the only issue makes a lot of sense
If you create a new theme from a existing one, and you change only to use desktop image, select the theme, export, then the exported zip can not be imported.
@yppngmtt Thanks for telling us about the broken themes import!
I will report that as a bug to Vivaldi devs.
VB-113093 "Import of theme fails" – Confirmed.