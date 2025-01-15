@yppngmtt OK I had a look. You're correct that 7zip at least complains about the headers, but that doesn't seem to be the problem. That also happens to other themes, but they can be imported just fine, probably a bug in how Vivaldi packs the zips.

The problem seems to be this line:

"backgroundImage": "chrome://vivaldi-data/desktop-image/0",

Where does that come from, did it come from the export?

I removed the background from the JSON and recompressed, it seems to install just fine now:

https://0x0.st/8oLk.zip

You'll just have to reimport the background and try another export I guess.