Browser crashes/closes when tapping on the markdown option in Notes

Hello

I recently noticed that when I tap on the markdown option that is in the Notes, the browser closes itself. If I reopen the browser, my tabs/websites are still there so I am not sure if it is an actual crash.

I also noticed that the markdown option in the Notes is not always visible. I have to put the cellphone in Landscape mode and then return it to Portrait mode to make it show up.

Both behaviors appear to be happening in both my cellphone and my old tablet.

Does anybody know if these are bugs?

I appreciate any help.

Thanks,

Fred D.

Android 11; SM-A325M Build/RP1A.200720.012

Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165

Android 9; Lenovo TB-X705F Build/PKQ1.190319.001