Notes | V Crashes at Markdown
fredallas Supporters
Browser crashes/closes when tapping on the markdown option in Notes
Hello
I recently noticed that when I tap on the markdown option that is in the Notes, the browser closes itself. If I reopen the browser, my tabs/websites are still there so I am not sure if it is an actual crash.
I also noticed that the markdown option in the Notes is not always visible. I have to put the cellphone in Landscape mode and then return it to Portrait mode to make it show up.
Both behaviors appear to be happening in both my cellphone and my old tablet.
Does anybody know if these are bugs?
I appreciate any help.
Thanks,
Fred D.
Android 11; SM-A325M Build/RP1A.200720.012
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165
Android 9; Lenovo TB-X705F Build/PKQ1.190319.001
ModEdit: Title
mib2berlin Soprano
@fredallas
Hi, I can confirm both on 7.0, definitely bugs.
I test this in Vivaldi 7.1 and cant reach Markdown at all.
Please report the crash to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm and add some information about the Markdown issue and/or create a separate bug report for it.
This should not land in Vivaldi 7.1 stable.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
fredallas Supporters
Hello @mib2berlin
Thanks for the help.
I just created these two bug reports because I thought they need to be separate.
- Browser crashes after tapping Markdown option: VAB-10655
- Markdown option not visible: VAB-10656
Thanks,
Fred D.
mib2berlin Soprano
@fredallas
Hi and thank you for the reports.
VAB-10656 is closed as cant reproduce but discussion is started, the developer test with Vivaldi 7.1.
Add link here to the reports.
Cheers, mib
@fredallas
@mib2berlin
Listen, this is the first time I've ever seen this button on Vivaldi! It's something new! It's not on the snap, it only appears in the last release.
I guess the developers decided to make markdown support on android after all! And since this is the very beginning of the work - of course, nothing is done yet, not ready. I think it's not a bug, but the very beginning of implementation of MD support in Notes. So even the button only appears if you rotate the smart.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Vivaldi's Android release notes mention markdown support in Notes, introduced in build 6.8.3390.4, but I have not seen this functionality in subsequent builds. Not sure if it was implemented fully or not.
@Veddu
I don't think anyone has seen the markup on a mobile browser yet.
I haven't read anywhere that anyone can already use it.
And it's not on the latest snap, and the bug reported here is not on snap.
Imho, if there was md support for Notes, you could use the same combinations of conventions as on the forum to start with. For bold, for italic and more.
@far4 What if you have a Note on Desktop in MD that gets Sync'd to Mobile? I don't have a way to test this, I don't use Sync because it's so unpredictable...
-
@lfisk
I don't know, I don't have a desktop.
Let someone who has that experience and knows for sure answer.
My guess is that you will probably get plain text. I just don't know if it will still have service characters related to markup. Perhaps they will be filtered out. If I were a developer, I would definitely make such a filter.
fredallas Supporters
@fredallas
Yep, thanks!
Vivaldi crashes when I tap on the markdown option in my cellphone.
Likewise. But let's see what they do in half year (for example).
I want to believe!