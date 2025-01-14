Address bar auto complete is something every other web browser does well, out of the box, without any extra settings. With Vivaldi every day I'm wrestling with THE ADDRESS BAR.

It is so absurd that this doesnt "just work". Address bar auto complete gets triggered countless times per day so you really need to have it working very well.

So now I have to 'read the tea leaves' and figure out which magical setting WILL MAKE YOUR ADDRESS BAR WORK NORMALLY.

This is not a 'power user' setting we need fine grain control over. In 20+ years of IT I've never been using the address bar in Chrome or Firefox and thought "man I just really wish I could tweak how the autocomplete works" BECAUSE IT ALWAYS WORKED SANELY IN AN EXPECTED MANNER.

This happens on multiple computers , linux and windows.