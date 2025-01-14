Fix address bar auto complete
Address bar auto complete is something every other web browser does well, out of the box, without any extra settings. With Vivaldi every day I'm wrestling with THE ADDRESS BAR.
It is so absurd that this doesnt "just work". Address bar auto complete gets triggered countless times per day so you really need to have it working very well.
So now I have to 'read the tea leaves' and figure out which magical setting WILL MAKE YOUR ADDRESS BAR WORK NORMALLY.
This is not a 'power user' setting we need fine grain control over. In 20+ years of IT I've never been using the address bar in Chrome or Firefox and thought "man I just really wish I could tweak how the autocomplete works" BECAUSE IT ALWAYS WORKED SANELY IN AN EXPECTED MANNER.
This happens on multiple computers , linux and windows.
@clark713 As you don't say what is "correct" or "incorrect" (in your view) - look through this thread for the settings you can change.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100936/weird-behavior-of-addressbar-in-vivaldi-6-9
"correct" or "incorrect" (in your view)
Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Brave all do the address bar similarly. This is the standard correct way to do things. This is what people are used to and expect. I never have any problems with those browsers. Only Vivaldi, who has decided to do something different.
Vivaldi, being based on Chromium, should just use whatever their default action is.
This is so unreal. Just happened.
go to address bar. type x.com. press enter. loads yandex.com
huh? go back to address bar type in x.com again. takes me to yandex again. look at this screen shot. when i type x.com it matches for yandeX instead of literally x.com.
@clark713 said in Fix address bar auto complete:
Vivaldi, being based on Chromium, should just use whatever their default action is.
I beg to differ, if you want to use chrome/chromium you're free to do so.
I chose Vivaldi because it was different and did the things to recreate the Opera 12 feel.
You're just probably unfortunate finding so many defects.
@clark713 Weird, I can't reproduce. I have both x.com and yandex.com in my typed history, and pressing x on address x.com gets selected, and I don't even have yandex listed.
@iAN-CooG Buddy you are using Chromium right now, just heavily modified.
@clark713 said in Fix address bar auto complete:
heavily modified.
that's the key, it's not just chromium, that's only the engine, else there wouldn't be the need for Vivaldi to exist if it did exacly as chrome/chormium, what would be the point?
Pesala Ambassador
@clark713 Unable to reproduce. For me, x.com, Enter goes to x.com/home as expected.
Go to settings, Address Bar, Drop Down Menu Priority and take a screenshot of your settings.
@Pesala I have already 'reset to default' the settings so I cant show you what settings led to that.
But that example is just a 'one off' that happened today. Every week I run into some frustration with Vivaldi address bar that does not exist in any other major web browser.
The address bar should "just work". This thread shouldnt even exist.
mib2berlin Soprano
As I have written multiple times in more detailed posts, address bar is really bad against other browsers and it works very randomly and...
Visiting daily multiple times, more than google, doesn't see in Frequently visited
Visiting daily multiple times and it shows in Frequently. Difference is that google is in bookmarks and korzar not, but wtf? It doesn't make sense.
Same as korzar, mostly. Sometimes it selects Typed history and autocomplete:
If I add . then it removes some 10 years old never visited bookmarks. ???
If I change or disable something, it will affect other thing, like always prefering bookmarks, or never prefering type history, etc. Just it is imposible to get the right combination of those millions settings.
Another thing I observed is that if I use same addressbar settings (not particular as shown in picture) it behaves differently on Windows and Linux, despite that bookmarks and history is synced!
One really thing which happens often, but can't reproduce now, is with google.sk and maps.google.sk.
I type maps.google.sk, go to the page. Close tab. Then open new tab, write google.sk, hit enter, and it loads maps.google.sk. Ridiculous.
Edit:
What is this behaviour? I type "m", it adds "/" and it suggest youtube, instead of other pages starting with m?