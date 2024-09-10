@DoctorG said in Weird behavior of addressbar in Vivaldi 6.9?:

@RasheedHolland I do not see such on 6.9.3447.41 Win 11. I checked with a used and fresh profile.

There is something strange going on, I just had the same problem when typing seqrite in the addressbar, I get a Domain Result for seqrite.com, while I was trying to search for it on Google, but this shows up as second result in the addressbar.

So the question is how to disable this Domain Result stuff? To clarify, I did not bookmark seqrite.com but I did visit it earlier today, so it seems to be related to my history. I don't think I changed any settings, so I haven't got a clue how this problem started in the first place.