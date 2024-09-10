Weird behavior of addressbar in Vivaldi 6.9?
I just noticed something weird, when I type snowflake in my addressbar, I somehow get a Domain Name result for snowflake.com, but I never bookmarked it. And even if I did, it should search for it on Google, based on my settings on the Drop-Down Menu Priority. So what's going on, is this a bug?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RasheedHolland I do not see such on 6.9.3447.41 Win 11. I checked with a used and fresh profile.
There is something strange going on, I just had the same problem when typing seqrite in the addressbar, I get a Domain Result for seqrite.com, while I was trying to search for it on Google, but this shows up as second result in the addressbar.
So the question is how to disable this Domain Result stuff? To clarify, I did not bookmark seqrite.com but I did visit it earlier today, so it seems to be related to my history. I don't think I changed any settings, so I haven't got a clue how this problem started in the first place.
RasheedHolland
I already figured out that it's probably a bug. Because when I disable History in the Drop-Down Menu Priority, then I don't get this problem. So somehow Vivaldi suggests certain websites from History, but based on my settings (see pic) it shouldn't be doing this.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RasheedHolland You have the browser History active to be compared to. I guess that Vivaldi derives result Domain Name from this history.
That is how it happens on my Vivaldi while having visited
seqrite.combefore.
Thanks for checking, so you are seeing the exact same.
Basically, Vivaldi should not be showing me results for Domain Name, it should always search for it on Google. Because showing me results from my history has got a lower priority with my settings. I haven't got a clue how to turn this off, so I assume it's a bug.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Heureka!
See Settings → Address Bar → Address Autocomplete on Domain First should be deactivated to solve your issue.
I have never tested all settings in Vivaldi over months to know what a setting really does.
I never enable those settings, so seems to be a bug.
This is the bugreport: VB-109420
And BTW, can you move this topic to the requests section, TIA: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100782/tab-stacking-behavior-has-changed