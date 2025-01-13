@gmg said in Label Sort - Not:

The thought was to actually mirror the other way around so that the mail settings list is the correct one since you'd like to be able to move other labels to the shortcuts for 1-9 in the label dialog.

Since you can reorder then they're not going to be in an alphabetized order. I could of course change this and I'm open to feedback here on how you'd like to use them

@gmg First of all, I want to thank you for developing the label function. I can't tell you how helpful it is to me & others who like folders.

I'm not sure I understand what you're saying but, for me, here's the thing: because settings window is not expandable, it is extremely awkward to move label positions manually, i.e. add or delete. Alphabetical (up or down) is fine starting w 1-9 then abcdef or fedcba, etc. but none of that seems available at this time.

Organizing Labels via Mail Label Settings feels right b/c all the other Mail Settings are there. Bottom line for me is that, currently, there doesn't seem any way to organize labels in any way so the two lists are in synch.

As it is, I don't even know how to change the label order manually in Settings with up/down arrows or Drag/Drop or maybe I just don't understand how it works. I assumed drag/drop (which I don 't think is working right) but it would sure make life easier if I could set alphabetize up or down in settings and let computer do the work.

That said, I like folders bc it allows me to focus on one thing at a time after quickly scanning Received Msgs. What's necessary & missing is a view that would clear any item from Received that has been assigned to a folder (on the Show line of filters).

HTH and, again, thank you very much for following up on this long wished-for function. Have a nice wknd.