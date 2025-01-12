@ktur

Hello, if Gmail not use a proprietary Google encoding the Vivaldi mail client (M3) should be do this properly.

You can make a bug report with all information, best would be to include the mail with the error.

Right click in the mail and "Save as", it create a .eml file.

Generally developers are not interested in the content of such user files, no idea if this could be a privacy issue for you.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).

Add your vivaldi.net username, please.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib

EDIT: I could find some reports with "Cyrillic" but they are not for mail errors.