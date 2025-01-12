Wrong encoding for cyrillic
Greetings,
I've just started using Vivaldi, and I began with importing my Gmail account to Vivaldi Mail. And accidentally, I've noticed that one of my archived letters in Cyrillic is decoded incorrectly. Source encoding seems to be WINDOWS-1251. I've checked and Gmail managed to decode it correctly.
I will be glad to provide any additional info needed about the bug. Thanks to the dev team, in all other respects the browser is really great.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ktur
Hello, if Gmail not use a proprietary Google encoding the Vivaldi mail client (M3) should be do this properly.
You can make a bug report with all information, best would be to include the mail with the error.
Right click in the mail and "Save as", it create a .eml file.
Generally developers are not interested in the content of such user files, no idea if this could be a privacy issue for you.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I could find some reports with "Cyrillic" but they are not for mail errors.
Thanks mib, I've submitted a bug report with the key VB-112987.
Yes, it seems to be just a usual WINDOWS-1251 encoding problem. Vivaldi itself decodes it correctly if you select "Show Message as Text". But Raw and HTML views are decoding it incorrectly for some reason.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ktur
Thank you for the report.
I cant confirm it but I add some tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib