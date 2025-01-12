Currently, scrolling through tabs seems to not be compatible with high-resolution scroll input devices; it is way too sensitive. It seems to detect every input as enough reason to switch to another tab.

Background:

Many new computer mice feature a higher-resolution scrolling mechanism that is almost stepless and therefore less "notchy" than a normal scroll wheel. It is much like scrolling with a touchpad. Usually, this can be enabled by clicking a button below the scroll wheel, which also removes the mechanical indentations.

Some mice that have this feature include the Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse and the Logitech MX Master 3 (through the Options+ tool).