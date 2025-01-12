@sgunhouse Thank you for your reply. Using vivaldi://newtab tries to open StartPage.com which I would expect but it's just a blank white page. If I open a New Tab as usual it opens StartPage.com without any problem. So something internal is off. I tried to put it in the Web Panel with it's link chrome://vivaldi-webui/startpage?section=speeddial . Unfortunately it shows as a blank white page in the Web Panel. If I paste the above into the URL bar it opens the Speed Dial directly. I wonder why it won't work in a Web Panel? I guess I could use the Bookmarks Manager.

UPDATE: I solved it by manually creating a Speed Dial Bookmark in the Bookmark Bar with chrome://vivaldi-webui/startpage?section=speeddial .