Problem loading hm.com in Vivaldi?
RasheedHolland
I'm getting access denied errors in Vivaldi 6.9, and in 7.0 the website doesn't load correctly either? This is with built-in adblocker and uBlock disabled. It does load correctly in Edge and Firefox.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RasheedHolland So it loads with the blocker off? Then keep it off, or spend some time figuring out what blocklist is making the site break and make an exception rule in your custom blocklist.
Then make a bug report to the blocklist maintainer.
FYI site works fine here, even with the default blocklists and a couple more enabled...
RasheedHolland
Yes, so it can't be the adblocker that is causing the problem. I have already removed all cookies, but I still get this error?
Have you browsed around a bit on the hm.com website? Because initially I can also visit a couple of pages, but sooner or later I will get the ''access denied'' error, this is the weirdest thing ever?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
It's not really my kind of site to be honest.
But if you give some step-by-step instruction how to get to this "access denied", starting from a clean profile I'd give it a go.
but sooner or later I will get the ''access denied'' error
I doubt anyone else gets this error so you'll need to at the very least give a screenshot of what this is.
- Have you tested in other browsers?
- Have you tested in a clean profile?
this is the weirdest thing ever?
Not really, crappy websites are everywhere. The clue is just to figure out how to get around it, alternatively stop using crappy websites.
RasheedHolland
I just found this, perhaps my IP address is blocked by Akamai? But then why would it only not work with Vivaldi?
I will try it later with a VPN to see if hm.com then works. I remember that two weeks ago on Wilders Security Forums, some other guy said he couldn't visit ah.nl on Firefox, but he could on Edge. So seems like Akamai messed up, and perhaps they link IP address to browser user agent or something.
Actually, the plot thickens, because I just saw that hm.com works just fine in Vivaldi 6.1, even with all extensions including uBlock Origin enabled. In other words, I only have this problem with Viv 6.9 and 7.0, how the heck is this possible? Should I make a bugreport?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Should I make a bugreport?
You certainly should not make a bug report if it works in Snapshot, since if there's anything "fixed" it will make it to Stable sooner or later.
In any case, I did another test, and could reproduce it by clicking the links at the top in a clean profile of 7.0 Stable. Now, if you'd clarified that in your first post, and said you needed to actually click links a little bit, and also provided the error message, that could've made things easier for both of us.
So the error message is:
Access Denied You don't have permission to access "http://www2.hm.com/nl_nl/kinderen.html" on this server. Reference #18.640a655f.1736695839.b7d0aad1 https://errors.edgesuite.net/18.640a655f.1736695839.b7d0aad1
This is the site's Akamai/Edge protection. My guess is they do some dodgy UA testing, and since Vivaldi 7.0 is identifying as Chrome 130 this might trigger some detection of "outdated" browsers potentially being a risk of bots or something st00pid like that. Then again that's what big sites do, run by idiots.
RasheedHolland
In any case, I did another test, and could reproduce it by clicking the links at the top in a clean profile of 7.0 Stable. Now, if you'd clarified that in your first post, and said you needed to actually click links a little bit, and also provided the error message, that could've made things easier for both of us.
That's what I meant with ''browsing around a bit.'' But thanks for checking.
This is the site's Akamai/Edge protection. My *guess is they do some dodgy UA testing, and since Vivaldi 7.0 is identifying as Chrome 130 this might trigger some detection of "outdated" browsers potentially being a risk of bots or something st00pid like that. Then again that's what big sites do, run by idiots.
But then why would it work in Vivaldi 6.1? I mean, this is even more outdated.
It's by the way a huge clothing company in Europe, can't believe they messed things up so badly. I will contact them tomorrow.
@Pathduck I tried clicking on those links including http://www2.hm.com/nl_nl/kinderen.html and could not reproduce this.
I also clicked on some other links provided by the menu up top. They all worked without a glitch in 7.0.3495.29 with uBO enabled . The behavior is hard to pin down.
