@RasheedHolland

Should I make a bugreport?

You certainly should not make a bug report if it works in Snapshot, since if there's anything "fixed" it will make it to Stable sooner or later.

In any case, I did another test, and could reproduce it by clicking the links at the top in a clean profile of 7.0 Stable. Now, if you'd clarified that in your first post, and said you needed to actually click links a little bit, and also provided the error message, that could've made things easier for both of us.

So the error message is:

Access Denied You don't have permission to access "http://www2.hm.com/nl_nl/kinderen.html" on this server. Reference #18.640a655f.1736695839.b7d0aad1 https://errors.edgesuite.net/18.640a655f.1736695839.b7d0aad1

This is the site's Akamai/Edge protection. My guess is they do some dodgy UA testing, and since Vivaldi 7.0 is identifying as Chrome 130 this might trigger some detection of "outdated" browsers potentially being a risk of bots or something st00pid like that. Then again that's what big sites do, run by idiots.