Login for mail.gmx.net failed
I have four active mail accounts set up in Vivaldi's mail client. Except of one, which doesn't send (but receives) they all work fine in the client. BUT: when checking the Mail Settings because (of the one account not sending), I get the message as in the title of this Topic under "Servers" with no access to the "Update" tap. Very strange behaviour.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ElmarUser
Hi and yes strange, it work fine on my system:
If all is green the Update button is greyed out, where do you get the error message?
IIRC if a setup fail you have to delete the passwords for the mail servers, you cant change the passwords if the passwords are still stored.
Settings > Security and Privacy
Mine doesn't ever get green any more. It did so a while ago. All four accounts show this screen, pointing to GMX, although one of the accounts is with GMAIL.
https://dl.dropbox.com/scl/fi/e4dvz4zssqod5pxwr5gns/Serverproblem_Vivaldi.png?rlkey=advefnz100gctc6qrewkku4e1&dl=0
The strangest thing: all four receive mail and three out of four send mail in Vivaldi's client. Passwords are all okay, and all accounts are fully functional at GMX and GMAIL.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ElmarUser
My outgoing use port 465, yours 587.
Did you enter this yourself?
I used auto setup.
I would really remove the account, delete the GMX passwords for IMAP and SMTP and start again.
Thank you!
I removed the one half-functional account and added it again with auto-setup again. Now everything is verified.
I ended at the same ports as yours this way, maybe the one or two 587 outgoing were the problem, although I remember being forced to use them some time ago.
Still it is strange, that (almost) everything was working before, although none of the accounts was shown as verified...
iqaluit Supporters
Both 465 and 587 is recomended for outgoing STMP on their help page
I use auto set up too and it picks 465 and it works
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@iqaluit Note they have different services.
gmx.com is for the U.S. and some other countries.
gmx.net is for Germany and other European countries.
Each have different server settings.