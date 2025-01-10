Solved Friday poll: Workspaces
Workspaces help tab hoarders keep some sanity when juggling multiple projects. Sooo... how many workspaces have you created?
Hop over to vivaldi.net to vote.
By the way, how do you decide when it's time to move tabs to their own Workspace?
The votes are in!
Turns out that 44% of you don't have a single Workspace in Vivaldi.
31% have moved tabs to at least one, two or three Workspaces.
10% have a reasonable 4-6 extra spaces, followed by the 8% who have divided their tabs between 7-9 Workspaces.
Last but not least, 6% of you have gone all in with 10 or more Workspaces.
I don't use Workspaces feature for some reason.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
I don't use them, i don't find a use for them in the way i navigate.
barbudo2005
About 5.
It seems to me that there is a missing feature to open websites in workspaces automatically.
Suppose I am in one of these workspaces and I open a site that I normally manage in the “window space”, i.e. "Workspace N° 0", then I would like to have this automatic opening as well.
@barbudo2005
Have you tried creating Workspace Rules in Settings > Tabs > Workspaces?
barbudo2005
Apparently I did not express myself clearly.
Of course I use it.
What I meant is that there is the possibility to move certain sites to the “Workspace N° 0”, i.e. the “Window space”:
I tried to use workspaces. Didn't really work for me. Or maybe I am using them wrong.
Reasons I don't use workspaces:
The area for shown for workspace rules is tiny (if vivaldi is implementing this then workspaces should be in their own setting page and not stuffed in wherever they are now).
Rules were frustrating to input and implement. For example, I tried to put outlook mail, onedrive, and microsoft to-do on one workspace. They all use "something.live.com/" in their url. Didn't find a way to add one rule for that and instead adding each one individually. And several sites I would use a workspace for follow that pattern.
Vivaldi is selling workspaces a place for separating things, like a workspace for fun and workspace for work, yet the speeddial is shared. I don't think it should be shared.
And ultimately if speed dial is just shared, I just use tab stacks and they serve me well in separating things.
I can't find a use for workspaces in my work flow. I created a couple some months ago, but never used them and so deleted them.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Lunarie Use “contains” filter in workspace rules when all URLs share the same set of characters.
@jane-n at home I don't use workspaces. At work I have a workspace where I have outlook (which we have to use at work) web mail and calendar open in pinned tabs, and all the this and that stuff I need to check is handled.
Then I need to separate different contexts (things related to certain Projects, teams or processes), and workspaces are a lifesaver for this.
With automatic session saving I'm continuously backed up, and I never need to worry about the order in which I close browser windows:
before workspaces were introduced I sometimes started the browser and found no tabs, because I had opened a second window in my last session, closed my main browser window, and shut down the PC. When that happened I always needed to go to the window panel and look for the closed window with all my tabs.
Aaron Translator
I voted "none". It's because I don't need it anymore. But that doesn’t mean the workspace is bad. I think workspaces are very convenient for people who have jobs.
I used it based on project 1,2.... project 1 - research etc.
I would prefer Workspaces like Arc, Zen, or SigmaOS. The logic of Vivaldi Workspaces doesn't suit me.
oudstand Supporters
I usually have two workspaces and really like this feature.
