@jane-n at home I don't use workspaces. At work I have a workspace where I have outlook (which we have to use at work) web mail and calendar open in pinned tabs, and all the this and that stuff I need to check is handled.

Then I need to separate different contexts (things related to certain Projects, teams or processes), and workspaces are a lifesaver for this.

With automatic session saving I'm continuously backed up, and I never need to worry about the order in which I close browser windows:

before workspaces were introduced I sometimes started the browser and found no tabs, because I had opened a second window in my last session, closed my main browser window, and shut down the PC. When that happened I always needed to go to the window panel and look for the closed window with all my tabs.