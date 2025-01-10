As I've said many times on the forums, it is system specific and related simply to activation of the mail module - not, as far as I can tell, which accounts or feeds are connected.

I have a modern gaming laptop running Win11 and a desktop from 2010 running Win10 and both are affected (confirmed also for different user profiles with entirely different mail accounts).

I have another modern laptop running Win11 and an older laptop running Win10 where this doesn't happen. I also tested mail on another older Win10 laptop where it ran fine.

Both my affected machines use AMD CPUs and GPUs, and the three unaffected machines are Intel with on-board graphics - but I've been assured by other users that they have seen it with Intel chips and it's just an odd coincidence for me. I tried disabling hardware acceleration in case it had to do with the additional graphics cards but that made no difference. I've reinstalled Vivaldi (also standalone test copies) and set up different user profiles, all to no effect.

Edit: I admin all but one of the machines (a work laptop) so the installed software and set-up is more or less the same on the other four, barring the Win10 / Win11 differences.

Edit 2: I also briefly ran Vivaldi with mail on a 2010 netbook with Linux - considering how very underpowered that thing was, mail ran remarkably well. That used an Intel Celeron and on-board graphics.

Therefore my gut feeling is still that it must be hardware / firmware related...