I am running a Macbook Pro 13" with the M1 processor and running Vivaldi in it's most recent version.

Vivaldi runs fine with a healthy CPU usage around 5 to 10% when in use, unless I activate the Mail, Calendar, Feed option in the backend, it will constantly consume 60 to 65% of CPU, even when the browser is completely idle:



When looking at the Vivaldi task manager, you'll see it's not coming from any of my tabs, it really comes from the browser itself:



I have only activated a shared Google Calendar and 2 RSS feeds that sync every 4 hours inside Vivaldi.

The moment that I disable the Mail, Calendar, Feeds option:



... the CPU usage keeps going like this until I completely restart the browser, than it will be fine again (unless I activate the Mail, Calendar, Feeds option offcourse)



Anyone had a similar experience?

many thanks!