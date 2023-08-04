Permanent CPU usage around 60-65% when Mail, Calendar, Feed is activated
-
joerivlekken
I am running a Macbook Pro 13" with the M1 processor and running Vivaldi in it's most recent version.
Vivaldi runs fine with a healthy CPU usage around 5 to 10% when in use, unless I activate the Mail, Calendar, Feed option in the backend, it will constantly consume 60 to 65% of CPU, even when the browser is completely idle:
When looking at the Vivaldi task manager, you'll see it's not coming from any of my tabs, it really comes from the browser itself:
I have only activated a shared Google Calendar and 2 RSS feeds that sync every 4 hours inside Vivaldi.
The moment that I disable the Mail, Calendar, Feeds option:
... the CPU usage keeps going like this until I completely restart the browser, than it will be fine again (unless I activate the Mail, Calendar, Feeds option offcourse)
Anyone had a similar experience?
many thanks!
-
Yes! It's the same on Windows.
-
Same happened here.
-
Same, I stopped using it and use apples:s built in mail app instead.
-
Guessing it is the indexer running