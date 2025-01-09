@Ayespy said in Vivaldi Mail not connecting to Gmail ("rant"):

Are you using OAuth2?

Gmail's own "help" pages conflict on that point, but with T'bird: Yes, all accounts are set for "Authentication Method = OAuth2"

As for Vivaldi: Removed the 'test' account yesterday. Going back in to create it again:

Do not see an Authentication Option under Mail Accounts: simply "Connection Security" for Incoming and Outgoing, both of which default to SSL/TLS.

Vivaldi also fills in a Different Outgoing Server port than T'bird uses, but Vivaldi also shows "Verified" at the bottom of the Servers dialog.

Check the actual Mail page in Vivaldi: Well, I'll be D**ned: 250 Emails have Magically appeared for the account that I JUST set up (after deleting it yesterday...): It appears to be a RANDOM assortment of emails, ranging in date from 5/31/2017 to 1/03/2025.

That leaves the account a week behind (which is also true to T'bird at the moment). Triggering Vivaldi to Download more messages results in a message of fetching 252: downloads end on Tue (Jan 7) - apparently Vivaldi (or gmail?) only processes 250 or so at a time ( - ? - ).

This last group of 250 all seem to be recent. Will hope to find a way to "block" downloads of Very Old emails - don't need to clog up Vivaldi with emails that already exist in T'bird (and which are Indexed by Copernic as well as T'bird's on Search function).

Thanks for replying - will pursue the idea of "Date Limits" for downloads, AND muck around a bit with Vivaldi Mail features / functions (Filters? Indexing / Searching...).