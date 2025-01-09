Vivaldi won't uninstall
MightyMichael
Hi.
I am trying to uninstall Vivaldi, but I have run into problems. The uninstall process tried to launch Edge at some point, but as I have deleted Edge and the Windows Store from my system the uninstall process crashed and left stubborn remnants that I can't get rid of.
This is the error message I get when I try to delete the remnants through the Windows add/remove apps function:
I have tried to manually remove the last remnants from Program Files, Program Files (x86) and AppData\Local under my Windows user, and I have tried to manually scrub the registry of anything Vivaldi too to no avail. Furthermore, I have attempted to reinstall so that I can run the uninstaller again, but the installer fails because it detects a version of Vivaldi that is already running.
Furthermore I have attempted to install BleachBit and BCUninstaller, but they don't detect Vivaldi on my system anymore.
I am at my wits end. How do I finish the uninstall?
Best regards,
Michael
Hi,
I suggest you to install it back
Then run your preferred uninstaller app to remove it.
IOBit Uninstaller works fine and has PortableApps.com version.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MightyMichael The error message is pretty clear, it can't find the
setup.exeused by the uninstall process.
You'll need to delete everything manually. Depends where the program was installed, either:
c:\Program Files\Vivaldi
c:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi
c:\Users\Stian\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
Clear also using Regedit:
Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi
Then do a search through regedit and delete any relevant Uninstall keys you find, might be several, depending.
Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall
Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\WOW6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall