Hi.

I am trying to uninstall Vivaldi, but I have run into problems. The uninstall process tried to launch Edge at some point, but as I have deleted Edge and the Windows Store from my system the uninstall process crashed and left stubborn remnants that I can't get rid of.

This is the error message I get when I try to delete the remnants through the Windows add/remove apps function:

I have tried to manually remove the last remnants from Program Files, Program Files (x86) and AppData\Local under my Windows user, and I have tried to manually scrub the registry of anything Vivaldi too to no avail. Furthermore, I have attempted to reinstall so that I can run the uninstaller again, but the installer fails because it detects a version of Vivaldi that is already running.

Furthermore I have attempted to install BleachBit and BCUninstaller, but they don't detect Vivaldi on my system anymore.

I am at my wits end. How do I finish the uninstall?

Best regards,

Michael