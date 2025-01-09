@petaqui No idea; sorry.

My guess is that you should see the same behavior in Chrome/Edge, since this is all controlled by Chromium (and we have made no changes to that code).

A couple of possibilities:

The certs are not installed the same way, e.g. not in the same cert store

The private key of one is missing (e.g. on an external device/smartcard that is not connected to the computer). It may be that if there is only one usable cert that is used.

I don't know if Chromium respects it, but the TLS protocol permits the server to specify that it only accepts certificates from specific issuers.

Chromium may have cached a previous selection of one of the certs.

Another thing is that TLS Client Certificates are generally a Usability Nightmare (TM)

Update: And another question: Have you, in the same run of Vivaldi used the selected certificate for that site? If so, the only way to change a Client Certificate is to shut the browser down completely, and restart. The chosen certificate is used the rest of the current session.