Vivaldi mail has 28 ghost emails stuck that won't refresh
-
cinnamoroll
So yesterday I selected around 40-50 mails in my Trash with the intention of permanently deleting them but I misclicked and undeleted them instead. Now they're just blanks sitting both in my Inbox (received/unread) and Trash and I cant run any action on any of them. Image attached.
I tried logging out of my Vivaldi account, (I have 4 emails added) I tried removing each gmail account of mine and readding them, of course quitting and launching the browser again, clearing browser-wide cache and nothings getting rid of the 40 something ghost emails. The mail in general is working and syncing fine outside of this.
-
@cinnamoroll welcome to the forum! try right click on the view they should not be in, choose Advanced -> rerun filter for folder
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
cinnamoroll
@WildEnte Thank you this worked!