So yesterday I selected around 40-50 mails in my Trash with the intention of permanently deleting them but I misclicked and undeleted them instead. Now they're just blanks sitting both in my Inbox (received/unread) and Trash and I cant run any action on any of them. Image attached.

I tried logging out of my Vivaldi account, (I have 4 emails added) I tried removing each gmail account of mine and readding them, of course quitting and launching the browser again, clearing browser-wide cache and nothings getting rid of the 40 something ghost emails. The mail in general is working and syncing fine outside of this.