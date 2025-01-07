Unsolved Mail Labels alphabetized in context menu but not in check box list - Bug?
-
In Mail, focus on item & open context menu. Click Labels. If you have labels they will be listed here in alphabetical order.
Alternately, In Mail, focus on item & hit "L" key. A label list with checkboxes will be displayed (VERY helpful). I'm not sure if they mirror the context menu list in count (number of labels) but these are definitely not in alphabetical order which makes them more awkward to use.
In Mail Settings, user can change position of labels to alphabetize manually bu Drag/Drop or Up/Down arrows but this is very kludgy if user (like me) has a lot of label folders.
Thoughts? Advise? Confirmation? TIA
-
Jjanrif marked this topic as a question
-
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif I would call it a bug. The labels should be displayed on the context menu, in whatever order they have been manually sorted in Settings, Mail.
-
yojimbo274064400
-
@Pesala said in Mail Labels alphabetized in context menu but not in check box list - Bug?:
@janrif I would call it a bug. The labels should be displayed on the context menu, in whatever order they have been manually sorted in Settings, Mail.
@Pesala @yojimbo274064400
(VB-112927) Positions of Labels in Context Menu different from positions of labels in Mail Settings
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Mail Labels alphabetized in context menu but not in check box list - Bug?:
Issue can be reproduced; please raise a bug report as suggested by @Pesala earlier.
BTW, @yojimbo274064400, earlier label issue -- moving label position causes system freeze -- was solved by updating Snapshot