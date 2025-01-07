In Mail, focus on item & open context menu. Click Labels. If you have labels they will be listed here in alphabetical order.

Alternately, In Mail, focus on item & hit "L" key. A label list with checkboxes will be displayed (VERY helpful). I'm not sure if they mirror the context menu list in count (number of labels) but these are definitely not in alphabetical order which makes them more awkward to use.

In Mail Settings, user can change position of labels to alphabetize manually bu Drag/Drop or Up/Down arrows but this is very kludgy if user (like me) has a lot of label folders.

Thoughts? Advise? Confirmation? TIA