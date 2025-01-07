Hi I wanted to start a thread to see if others have comments and ideas about using their browser across different devices.

It has been a constant challenge for me to find a browser that can successfully collect tabs from my Linux and Android browsing sessions, and help me organize them. I am curious how other people's experience has been.

When I found Opera I was quite impressed. And then I discovered the advanced features available in Vivaldi, and was blown away. I posted to my internal company messaging system for every engineer in the firm to be aware of how incredible a browser Vivaldi is, and that based on it's reliability and advanced features I recommend they start using it.

However. The thing I care about most is an integrated cross-platform browsing experience. And unfortunately I still do not have this.

For months, Vivaldi has been doing a fantastic job operating on my Linux desktop. But on Android, I cannot seem to sync the session over to Linux (desktop).

I wonder, what has everyone else's experience been like and how can we all group together to ask an incredible browser team like Vivaldi or Opera to focus on integrated cross-device browsing and stop messing around with developing features like integrated email that no one needs?