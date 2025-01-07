If a website is already open in Vivaldi, and I click to open it from my Bookmarks list, I would like Vivaldi to change focus to that open tab instead of opening a new tab.

During my workday, I have so many tabs open that I don't always realize some are already open when I click to open them from my Bookmarks list.

It would be helpful if Vivaldi did not open a second tab with the exact URL but instead changed focus to the already open tab. Or better yet, give us a configuration option where we can change the behavior to open a new tab or revert to the previously open tab

Thank you,

Joe