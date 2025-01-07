Nextcloud video player
After upgrading from ios 17 to ios 18 new videos from my iphone failed to play in nextcloud with error - "The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported." The only browser is playing those videos is Vivaldi, but without sound. As i see Nextcloud uses Video.js 8.17.4. Maybe someone know something about this issue ?
- Do you use Windows ... N or KN?
Then you need to install in case of such error the Windows Media Feature Pack manually
- Any accessible URL to test this?
- What shows
vivaldi:media-internalswhen you start to play the video?
Copy it and paste here with </> button (for code formatting).
- Do you use Windows ... N or KN?
I use Windows 10 Pro and 11 Pro. Sorry, dont have public link that i can provide. Log from media-internals:
[ { "properties": { "render_id": 8, "player_id": 0, "created": "2025-01-07 11:40:29.123208 UTC", "origin_url": "https://example.com/", "kFrameUrl": "https://example.com/apps/memories/#v/20089/48499", "kFrameTitle": "25-01-01 00-13-44 6910.mov - Воспоминания - Nextcloud", "url": "https://example.com/apps/memories/api/stream/48499", "kTotalBytes": "0x1d163fe0", "kIsStreaming": false, "kIsSingleOrigin": true, "kIsRangeHeaderSupported": true, "pipeline_state": "kPlaying", "info": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using single textures", "debug": "Warning, FFmpegDemuxer failed to create a valid/supported audio decoder configuration from muxed stream, config:codec: aac, profile: unknown, bytes_per_channel: 0, channel_layout: STEREO, channels: 2, samples_per_second: 44100, sample_format: Unknown sample format, bytes_per_frame: 0, seek_preroll: 0us, codec_delay: 0, has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, discard decoder delay: true, target_output_channel_layout: NONE, target_output_sample_format: Unknown sample format, has aac extra data: true", "kAudioTracks": [], "kVideoTracks": [ { "alpha mode": "is_opaque", "codec": "hevc", "coded size": "3840x2160", "color space": { "matrix": "BT709", "primaries": "BT709", "range": "LIMITED", "transfer": "BT709" }, "encryption scheme": "Unencrypted", "has extra data": true, "hdr metadata": "unset", "natural size": "3840x2160", "orientation": "0°", "profile": "hevc main", "visible rect": "0,0 3840x2160" } ], "kMaxDuration": 44.28, "kStartTime": 0, "kBitrate": 88165746, "event": "kPause", "duration": 44.28, "pipeline_buffering_state": { "for_suspended_start": false, "state": "BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH" }, "kRendererName": "RendererImpl", "kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream": false, "kVideoDecoderName": "D3D11VideoDecoder", "kIsPlatformVideoDecoder": true, "dimensions": "3840x2160", "kResolution": "3840x2160" }, "events": [ { "time": 0, "key": "created", "value": "2025-01-07 11:40:29.123208 UTC" }, { "time": 1.187000036239624, "key": "origin_url", "value": "https://example.com/" }, { "time": 1.1949999928474426, "key": "kFrameUrl", "value": "https://example.com/apps/memories/#v/20089/48499" }, { "time": 1.1980000138282776, "key": "kFrameTitle", "value": "25-01-01 00-13-44 6910.mov - Воспоминания - Nextcloud" }, { "time": 1.3550000190734863, "key": "url", "value": "https://example.com/apps/memories/api/stream/48499" }, { "time": 145.9520000219345, "key": "kTotalBytes", "value": "0x1d163fe0" }, { "time": 145.9670000076294, "key": "kIsStreaming", "value": false }, { "time": 145.9689999818802, "key": "kIsSingleOrigin", "value": true }, { "time": 145.97000002861023, "key": "kIsRangeHeaderSupported", "value": true }, { "time": 146.1700000166893, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStarting" }, { "time": 1148.1480000019073, "key": "info", "value": "FFmpegDemuxer: created video stream, config codec: hevc, profile: hevc main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [3840,2160], visible rect: [0,0,3840,2160], natural size: [3840,2160], has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:BT709, transfer:BT709, matrix:BT709, range:LIMITED}" }, { "time": 1148.2350000143051, "key": "debug", "value": "Warning, FFmpegDemuxer failed to create a valid/supported audio decoder configuration from muxed stream, config:codec: aac, profile: unknown, bytes_per_channel: 0, channel_layout: STEREO, channels: 2, samples_per_second: 44100, sample_format: Unknown sample format, bytes_per_frame: 0, seek_preroll: 0us, codec_delay: 0, has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, discard decoder delay: true, target_output_channel_layout: NONE, target_output_sample_format: Unknown sample format, has aac extra data: true" }, { "time": 1148.238000035286, "key": "info", "value": "FFmpegDemuxer: skipping invalid or unsupported audio track" }, { "time": 1148.2639999985695, "key": "kAudioTracks", "value": [] }, { "time": 1148.266000032425, "key": "kVideoTracks", "value": [ { "alpha mode": "is_opaque", "codec": "hevc", "coded size": "3840x2160", "color space": { "matrix": "BT709", "primaries": "BT709", "range": "LIMITED", "transfer": "BT709" }, "encryption scheme": "Unencrypted", "has extra data": true, "hdr metadata": "unset", "natural size": "3840x2160", "orientation": "0°", "profile": "hevc main", "visible rect": "0,0 3840x2160" } ] }, { "time": 1148.2950000166893, "key": "kMaxDuration", "value": 44.28 }, { "time": 1148.2960000038147, "key": "kStartTime", "value": 0 }, { "time": 1148.2960000038147, "key": "kBitrate", "value": 88165746 }, { "time": 1148.324999988079, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kSuspended" }, { "time": 1149.8209999799728, "key": "event", "value": "kSuspended" }, { "time": 1148.2390000224113, "key": "duration", "value": 44.28 }, { "time": 1149.910000026226, "key": "pipeline_buffering_state", "value": { "for_suspended_start": true, "state": "BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH" } }, { "time": 3030.236999988556, "key": "info", "value": "Effective playback rate changed from 0 to 1" }, { "time": 3030.342999994755, "key": "kRendererName", "value": "RendererImpl" }, { "time": 3034.125, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kResuming" }, { "time": 3034.916000008583, "key": "info", "value": "Cannot select DecryptingVideoDecoder for video decoding" }, { "time": 3035.5680000185966, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using hevc main / 4:2:0" }, { "time": 3035.625, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder producing NV12" }, { "time": 3035.6290000081062, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder: Selected NV12" }, { "time": 3035.632000029087, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is binding textures" }, { "time": 3035.634000003338, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using D3D11 backend" }, { "time": 3044.2770000100136, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using single textures" }, { "time": 3044.3180000185966, "key": "info", "value": "Selected D3D11VideoDecoder adapter LUID:{0, 82079}" }, { "time": 3044.3240000009537, "key": "info", "value": "Video is supported by D3D11VideoDecoder" }, { "time": 3044.4539999961853, "key": "kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream", "value": false }, { "time": 3044.4560000300407, "key": "kVideoDecoderName", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder" }, { "time": 3044.457000017166, "key": "kIsPlatformVideoDecoder", "value": true }, { "time": 3044.46899998188, "key": "info", "value": "Selected D3D11VideoDecoder for video decoding, config: codec: hevc, profile: hevc main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [3840,2160], visible rect: [0,0,3840,2160], natural size: [3840,2160], has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:BT709, transfer:BT709, matrix:BT709, range:LIMITED}" }, { "time": 3044.509000003338, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kPlaying" }, { "time": 3047.4140000343323, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder config change: profile: hevc main, chroma_sampling_format: 4:2:0, coded_size: 3840x2160, bit_depth: 8, color_space: {primary=1, transfer=1, matrix=1, range=1}" }, { "time": 3047.447000026703, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using hevc main / 4:2:0" }, { "time": 3047.4890000224113, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder producing NV12" }, { "time": 3047.505999982357, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder: Selected NV12" }, { "time": 3047.5099999904633, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is binding textures" }, { "time": 3047.5170000195503, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using D3D11 backend" }, { "time": 3053.3289999961853, "key": "info", "value": "D3D11VideoDecoder is using single textures" }, { "time": 3067.0199999809265, "key": "dimensions", "value": "3840x2160" }, { "time": 3067.033999979496, "key": "kResolution", "value": "3840x2160" }, { "time": 3070.4039999842644, "key": "pipeline_buffering_state", "value": { "for_suspended_start": false, "state": "BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH" } }, { "time": 3030.29699999094, "key": "event", "value": "kPlay" }, { "time": 10445.402000010014, "key": "event", "value": "kPause" } ] } ]
Also there is audio info from video that i can see in FluentInfo:
ID: 2 Format: AAC LC Format/Info: Advanced Audio Codec Low Complexity Codec ID: mp4a-40-2 Duration: 44 s 280 ms Source duration: 44 s 350 ms Bit rate mode: Variable Bit rate: 181 kb/s Channel(s): 2 channels Channel layout: L R Sampling rate: 44.1 kHz Frame rate: 43.066 FPS (1024 SPF) Compression mode: Lossy Stream size: 978 KiB (0%) Source stream size: 979 KiB (0%) Title: Core Media Audio Encoded date: 2024-12-31 22:13:45 UTC Tagged date: 2024-12-31 22:14:30 UTC
@Copyrght Could be the Audio AAC encoding, but i do not really know.
Can you please open
vivaldi:components, go to section with Widevine and hit Update button below?
Can you check if Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration is active?
Can you post section Graphics Feature Status of
vivaldi:gpu
@DoctorG
All components are up to date. HW Acceleration is active
Graphics Feature Status:
* Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Hardware accelerated * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Hardware accelerated * WebNN: Disabled
@Copyrght said in Nextcloud video player:
After upgrading from ios 17 to ios 18 new videos from my iphone failed to play
I guess that is a special Apple Quicktime video format with AAC audio encoding which can not be decoded on Vivaldi.
@DoctorG
Too sad, but thanks anyway!
@Copyrght I try to ask internally dev team what this issue is.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Copyrght Please share a link to the video or create a new one with similar problems. Allow for downloading so others can test.
It's impossible to guess just from a demuxer error alone.
I cant provide access to my nextcloud, but there is link to download the video
@Copyrght Plays for me (video and audio) with Windows 11 23H2 Pro.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Copyrght Does it play for you in Google Drive then? If you get no audio in GD then it's not specific to NC or its player version.
I get Audio+Video in Google Drive, Windows 10, Vivaldi 7.0.
NextCloud 28.0.14 share:
https://ma.sdf.org/nc/s/GN9afN7ngFBgzw2
Video laggy, no audio in Vivaldi 7.0 and 7.1
Fails in Firefox, Chrome 131, Chromium 131, Opera 115.
NextCloud is kind of buggy though, always issues...
Yes, the sound is working on windows and google drive for me. It is not working through nextcloud web interface only. My older videos plays without problems with same video settings (4k 60, hevc)
@Copyrght said in Nextcloud video player:
It is not working through nextcloud web interface only
Had you checked in Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Could be, that the backend of the page does some strange encoding on the fly?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Copyrght Apple was always nasty about their videos and codecs, using non-standard crap MOV files taking up lots of space for no reason at all.
Report an issue to NextCloud maintainers I guess?
Or set your Apple device to not record 4K MOV files for no reason at all.
Converted to standard MP4 with FFmpeg, 111MB:
ffmpeg -i "25-01-01 00-01-08 6904.mov" test1.mp4
https://ma.sdf.org/nc/s/Hirjfgwfr3rNar8
Plays fine in all browsers.
