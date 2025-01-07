@Keitai It sounds like you are not very familiar with installing apps on macOS, and as such, did not install Vivaldi correctly.

If you are seeing the EULA and the verification process every time, then you are not using your installed version of Vivaldi (assuming you actually installed it), which should live in your Applications folder if you followed the instructions inside the mounted volume from the dmg file.

Once you install Vivaldi, you should no longer keep the dmg file. In fact, it would be best if you trashed it.

Here is a video of how you should be installing and then opening any application when done through a dmg file: Installing apps on macOS

And here is recap of the video: