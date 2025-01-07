Asked to Agree to End User Agreement every time I open Vivaldi
Every single time I open Vivaldi, my Macbook Air (MacOS 15.1) asks me to agree to the end user agreement and then goes through the process of verifying Vivaldi. It's like my Mac thinks this is the first time I've ever opened Vivaldi. If I can't stop this, I will have to stop using Vivaldi.
Hi,
Please,
Add a picture of that message.
Probably comes from outside Vivaldi, Extensions, websites with Notifications....
@Keitai It sounds like you are not very familiar with installing apps on macOS, and as such, did not install Vivaldi correctly.
If you are seeing the EULA and the verification process every time, then you are not using your installed version of Vivaldi (assuming you actually installed it), which should live in your Applications folder if you followed the instructions inside the mounted volume from the dmg file.
Once you install Vivaldi, you should no longer keep the dmg file. In fact, it would be best if you trashed it.
Here is a video of how you should be installing and then opening any application when done through a dmg file: Installing apps on macOS
And here is recap of the video:
- Drag the app file into your Applications folder from the mounted volume.
- Eject the volume.
- Trash the dmg file.
- Locate the app inside your Applications folder.
- (Optionally) Drag the app into the dock.
- Open the app.
Hi,
I thought I did that, as I've been doing as I installed a whole series of applications on this new laptop. But it looks like I got sloppy and dropped the dmg file instead of the icon in the Applications folder, so it kept asking me for the EULA. Thanks for your message. It's now working, and it even retained the bookmarks and passwords I had already started saving to Vivaldi.
