Kenwood DMX4707S
-
mycologycollege
My brother-in-law asked me for a recommended digital media receiver for his auto. Anyone have Vivaldi experience with this one?: Kenwood DMX4707S
( amazon.com/Kenwood-DMX4707S-Capacitive-Multimedia-Receiver/dp/B085TQDJHV )
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi is only available on Android Automotive, which is not the same as Android Auto (available on devices like the one you're referring to).
The names are confusing to a lot of users because of their similarities. You can read more about the differences between the two in this topic: Make Vivaldi available on Android Auto.