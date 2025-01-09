-
Hi, I have Android Auto, but my vehicule is not a Renauld or Polestar, it is a VW. When will this Vivaldi for Android Auto become mainstream on other brands of cars like VW ?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Currently, Vivaldi is available only for the Android Automotive OS. Although the name is very similar, it's not the same as Android Auto. To put it simply, Android Auto has limited functionality, as it requires your Android phone to be connected to the car's infotainment system (all the apps are installed on your phone), whereas Android Automotive is an independent operating system that works in the car.
You can learn more about the differences on the Internet, for example here or here.
OK, interesting. Having written that, are there any plans to make Vivaldi work on Android Auto ? I don't have Android Automotive in my car, and my phone is always connected with Android Auto.
Android Auto compatibility would be awesome!
On the one hand, I'm interested because I'm getting a MediaNav that supports Android Auto.
On the other hand, I need Internet access via smartphone. If I want to research anything in the car (parked), it goes without problems with the smartphone.
The larger display of the infotainment device is interesting for videos. For this, a browser like Vivaldi would be useful in Android Auto.
Google prevents browsers to be used in android auto.
Untested: https://github.com/daspook99/WebViewAuto
Another way could be mirroring
https://www.imyfone.com/mirror-tips/mirror-phone-to-car-screen/#3
But I fear nothing really native with the restriction.
@Hadden89 Yes, also all other browsers - even Chrome - are left out.
Besides the alternatives you presented, there is also the app
AAAD(AndroidAutoAppDownloader), which is presented in quite a few YT-Videos. After installing this app, you will see a selection of various other apps, some of which allow mirroring the smartphone screen. For example Sceen2Auto (S2A).
I myself have not yet managed to get S2A to work.
It is not really important to me - as I have realized in the meantime - to have a browser function in the infotainment.
A complete other approach would be to replace the inbuilt infotainment device with a real android device that are available. You could use the smartphone as a hotspot for the connection or have a sim-card in it.
That approach doesn't need
Android Autoanyway.
Update:
I have now installed a real Android radio with 8" display (brand: Xtrons). It is like an Android tablet with integration into the auto electronics (steering wheel remote control, for example).
Vivaldi also works with this, as do all other Android apps. There are no restrictions. (You can activate or deactivate an option that videos must not be viewed while driving.)
BTW: Android Auto is also integrated into this device.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Check out Play Store in your car's Android Auto now. Do you see Vivaldi there? You should.
And check out our blog post on Vivaldi being featured in Android Auto.
@jane-n I can't find Vivaldi so far in Android auto. Please give a concrete hint.
RiveDroite Patron Ambassador
@Dancer18 I'm pretty sure she meant in Android Automotive, not Android Auto. I don't know why Google made the naming conventions so confusing between the two.
Yes, could be so. As I wrote above, I'm happy with a real android radio where installations of any android apps are possible.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@RiveDroite's right. The terminology is very confusing and I understood things wrong. I'm sorry I got your hopes up.
Hello community!
I'm new here and I think the Vivaldi browser is absolutely fantastic!
However, I would like to see integration with Android Auto—please don't confuse it with Android Automotive. My question relates exclusively to Android Auto! As far as I know, many users also use Android Auto, because many users install and use it themselves via their smartphones, especially in older vehicles. Therefore, integrating Vivaldi with Android Auto would be highly recommended! Is there already an idea for integration with Android Auto, or is this already in the planning stages? If not, would integration with Android Auto be possible in principle soon? Thank you in advance for your answers! ️
@Moviestar70 is not possible. Only some apps are allowed to be mirrored in android auto, and browsers are not allowed at all. You need automative for that. (or a plain android setup/tablet)
@Hadden89 I don't understand why Vivaldi is allowed in Automotive but not in Android Auto. The benefits are the same! Automotive is very similar to Android Auto. So I don't understand why they don't also allow Vivaldi for Android Auto. According to Google, Google Chrome and even video playback will soon be available in Android Auto, and Google is already in the process of approving it. So why not Vivaldi???
@Moviestar70 is "the according to Google" which worry me a bit. Btw, if the restriction is lifted, there are chances vivaldi can benefit of the support as well on android auto
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Moviestar70 said in Make Vivaldi available on Android Auto:
According to Google, Google Chrome and even video playback will soon be available in Android Auto, and Google is already in the process of approving it. So why not Vivaldi?
I think the answer is right there, in your own post. Vivaldi is not available on Android Auto, just like Google Chrome is not available on Android Auto. If Google makes it possible to run Chrome on Android Auto, I think it should be possible to run Vivaldi there as well. However, at the moment, it's not possible to use any of them, and it's all in Google's hands.