@ Hadden89 Yes, also all other browsers - even Chrome - are left out.

Besides the alternatives you presented, there is also the app AAAD (AndroidAutoAppDownloader), which is presented in quite a few YT-Videos. After installing this app, you will see a selection of various other apps, some of which allow mirroring the smartphone screen. For example Sceen2Auto (S2A).

I myself have not yet managed to get S2A to work.

It is not really important to me - as I have realized in the meantime - to have a browser function in the infotainment.